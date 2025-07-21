Keeping their spirits high despite everything: Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Crown Prince Haakon on Norway's National Day in May 2025. Image. Lise Åserud/NTB/dpa

On Sunday, the heir to the Norwegian throne Haakon turned 52 years old. The royals' festive mood was perhaps more sombre than in other years. The Marius Borg Høiby scandal is weighing heavily on the royal family.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The investigation went on for months: The Norwegian police accuse Marius Borg Høiby , the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, of more than 20 alleged criminal offenses.

The Norwegian online newspaper "Nettavisen " wanted to know from relationship expert Tone Haldorsen whether the offenses had a negative impact on the Norwegian crown prince and princess's relationship.

Haldorsen is of the opinion that the royal marriage is doing well: "Outwardly, the couple seems quite stable." Show more

The Norwegian royal family had every reason to celebrate yesterday, Sunday: Crown Prince Haakon turned 52.

However, the royal birthday mood may have been a little more subdued than in previous years: not only does Crown Princess Mette-Marit suffer from incurable chronic pulmonary fibrosis, but the scandal involving Marius Borg Høiby has been plaguing the royal family for almost a year.

The 28-year-old comes from a previous relationship with Mette-Marit and is not an official member of the royal family. He therefore does not bear the title of prince.

Marius Borg Høiby is accused of several serious crimes by the public prosecutor's office, including three serious sexual offenses and drug trafficking.

The authorities will soon decide whether Høiby should be charged and whether the case will go to court. Due to the current media hype, the crown prince and princess are currently under great pressure.

Will the crimes affect the royal relationship?

The Norwegian online newspaper "Nettavisen " wanted to know from relationship expert Tone Haldorsen whether Marius' possible crimes were having an impact on the Norwegian crown prince and princess's relationship.

The answer: "No."

On the contrary, the therapist is convinced that the current adverse circumstances are actually strengthening the relationship between Mette-Marit and Haakon.

The Norwegian police have charged Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, with more than 20 alleged criminal offenses. Picture: Lise Aserud/NTB/dpa

When Haakon of Norway married the commoner Mette-Marit in 2001, he also said "yes" to Mette-Marit's son Marius.

In addition, Haakon loves Marius as a father just as much as his own two children Ingrid Alexandra (21) and Sverre Magnus (19).

The Crown Prince and Princess's relationship seems "quite stable"

It is understandable that such a family crisis could have an impact on the relationship between mother and stepfather.

As one of Norway's best-known couples, the pressure on Mette-Marit and Haakon is, according to Tone Haldorsen, "particularly high in terms of the right and wrong course of action".

Such a difficult situation can lead to conflicts within a relationship about how to deal with the crisis. At the moment, it is therefore particularly important for Mette-Marit and Haakon to talk to each other about their feelings and, if necessary, seek professional help.

However, Tone Haldorsen is of the opinion that the royal marriage is in good shape. "Outwardly, the Crown Prince and Princess appear quite stable," says the relationship expert in "Nettavisen".

This could also be due to the fact that the couple have been through difficult times together in the past. For example, at the time of their engagement, when Mette-Marit was criticized for her past.

Haldorsen therefore believes that Mette-Marit and Haakon are better able to cope with the current crisis because they are "used to criticism and public attention for private matters."

