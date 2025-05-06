Sirmione on Lake Garda wants to ask guests to pay in future. IMAGO/Jan Huebner

After a veritable rush of visitors around May 1st, Sirmione on Lake Garda is taking action: The town wants to ask day visitors to pay in future - following the example of Venice.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sirmione is discussing an entrance fee for day tourists.

8,000 residents, more than 1.3 million overnight stays per year: the old town is overcrowded and sometimes barely accessible.

Hoteliers and the city council are pushing for stricter access controls. Show more

After chaotic conditions around May 1st, the town of Sirmione on Lake Garda is planning drastic measures to combat mass tourism. One of the measures being discussed is a daily fee for excursionists - similar to the one recently introduced in Venice.

Pictures showing crowds of people pushing their way through the narrow streets of the old town have caused a stir in Italy. Access to the center via the only street and the bridge was blocked at times - even for emergency services. Especially on public holidays such as May 1st, the small town reaches its capacity limit.

The local hotel industry is sounding the alarm. Marco Merlo, President of the Sirmione Hoteliers' Association, told "Oe24": "We need an upper limit for visitor numbers that is set by experts."

Too much of a burden for many residents

Concrete measures are to be discussed at a planned meeting with the city administration. A mandatory booking system for access to the old town on busy days and an admission fee for day visitors are being discussed.

Clear signals are also coming from the town council. "Sirmione is a jewel that we want to continue to make accessible to tourists - but only in balance with the needs of the locals," says Massimo Padovan, head of security. According to him, a reservation system is essential so that the town does not "suffocate" under the sheer volume of guests.

Sirmione - located on the southern shore of Lake Garda - is one of the most visited places in the region. With only around 8,000 inhabitants, the town records more than 1.3 million overnight stays every year. Especially in summer, holidaymakers throng through the historic center - for many residents, the burden has long since become too great.