In the middle of the night, a British couple reserve sun loungers for the next day. A video of the action goes viral.

Aimee Millar and her partner Darragh sneak up to the sun loungers at 1 a.m. during their beach vacation.

They are desperate to get the best loungers.

On a beach vacation in the Portuguese resort of Albufeira, Aimee Millar and her partner Darragh were confronted with an unusual problem: the fierce battle for sun loungers at the hotel pool.

After noticing that other guests were already placing their towels on the loungers at night to secure the best spots, they decided to sneak down to the pool in the middle of the night to reserve loungers as well.

"It was crazy, but we had no choice," Aimee told the Daily Mail. If they hadn't been able to secure the loungers, they would have had to pay around 7 francs the next day, Aimee Millar continued. Exactly what for is unclear.

Brawl over deckchairs in Italy

Aimee documented her night-time action on Tiktok and stated: "It would be fairer not to reserve the sun loungers until around nine or ten in the morning. It's harder for older couples or families with small children to get up in the middle of the night."

Her video triggered many reactions. Some viewers described the behavior as "ridiculous". Others called for hotels to allocate the loungers to avoid the chaos.

The fight for sun loungers has already escalated in other places too. In July, two women demanded sun loungers in the front row at Varcaturo beach near Naples and harassed other beachgoers. The staff refused the demand , whereupon a heated argument broke out.