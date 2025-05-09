Club Mascotte is a Zurich institution and is considered one of the oldest clubs in Switzerland. Picture: Keystone

After more than 100 years, it's over: Zurich club Mascotte is closing for good in June 2025. The reason: declining bar takings and changes in the way young people go out. This is what a 16-year-old says.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The traditional Zurich club Mascotte is closing for good in June 2025 after more than 100 years.

One of the reasons for this is the declining income at the bar: the club is struggling to keep up with the younger generation's going-out behavior.

The traditional Zurich club Mascotte will close its doors for good in June 2025. After more than a century at Bellevue, the operators are letting the lease expire at the end of the year.

According to co-owner Alfonso Siegrist, the reason for the closure is declining income at the bar, which has fallen by up to 30 percent, as he explains to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper. The club has been particularly hard hit by the change in the younger generation's going-out behavior, who are consuming less alcohol

There are also structural challenges: The listed location in the Corso building offers no possibility for an outdoor area, which makes summer operations difficult.

A planned renovation of the building would have meant a two-year move out either way. At the same time, the number of clubs, outdoor events and pop-ups in Zurich has grown considerably in recent years, making competition even tougher.

Role models influence lifestyle

Less alcohol consumption, a healthier lifestyle. Young people are constantly in the media about this. What is behind this? Linus is 16 years old and still belongs to Generation Z. He tells blue News that he has never drunk alcohol. The reason is simple: "Because it's healthier not to drink."

Sport and a healthy lifestyle play a major role in Linus' life. Football is his greatest passion and he trains five times a week. Football match every weekend.

"Fitness and health are simply important to me, and I don't want to give that up for alcohol. Either completely - or not at all," he continues. He also has knee problems from all the sport and aches and pains from time to time: alcohol would only make it worse.

«Cristiano Ronaldo showed me that you can do it without alcohol» Linus Apprentice

Linus has a role model who inspired him to adopt such a lifestyle: football star Cristiano Ronaldo. "He showed me that you can do without it. He said in public that he doesn't drink alcohol." But not drinking alcohol has other advantages for the 16-year-old: "I never have a hangover and have a lot more money in my wallet," he says.

Young people prefer to drink at home

But he admits: "Of course I've also wanted to try alcohol, but not because I wanted to miss out. Simply because it surprised me." He let it go anyway. "I just want to be fit," he adds.

With his friends, it's sometimes like this and sometimes like that: "Many of them don't drink either. Some of them only have a beer now and then, others drink more," he says.

Regarding the decline of clubs in Zurich and the fact that young people are supposedly to blame, he says: "I think young people prefer to buy their own alcohol and drink it outside or at someone's house. It's more chilled and more flexible."

Young people actually drink less alcohol

"Young people aged between 14 and 15 actually drink less alcohol in Switzerland today than they used to. Their consumption has fallen sharply since 2010," writes Markus Meury from the Swiss Addiction Foundation at the request of blue News.

The proportion of young people who have drunk alcohol in the last month has fallen from 29.9% to 19.4%. Binge drinking in the last month also fell from 29 percent to 17.6 percent. However, according to Meury, it is clear that some of the young people who consume alcohol also drink at risk or drink a lot.

"The decline could be due to the increased health awareness of adults, which is rubbing off on the younger generation," says Meury, adding that anonymous student surveys confirm this trend.

«The reduction in alcohol consumption among young people is hardly to blame for the decline in clubbing.» Markus Meury Swiss Addiction Foundation

Between 2002 and 2012, alcohol consumption among adolescents aged 15 to 19 and young adults in Switzerland increased significantly. In the following years, however, it fell back to almost the same level as in 2002.

Binge drinking still widespread

While daily alcohol consumption hardly plays a role in this age group any more, binge drinking remains widespread: in 2022, around one in five young people aged between 15 and 19 stated that they drank a risky amount of alcohol at least once a month, and among 20 to 24-year-olds the figure was around a third. This is shown by the "Swiss Monitoring System".

"The reduction in alcohol consumption among teenagers and young adults is therefore hardly to blame for the decline in clubbing. It's more likely to be their going out behavior," Meury continues.

Social media has a reciprocal influence on the drinking behavior of young people. According to Meury, young people are more receptive to advertising than adults - this also applies to alcohol advertising and the associated normalization of consumption in everyday life.

"Those who are confronted with more alcohol stimuli also drink more alcohol on average," says Meury. The role of influencers is therefore very different: "Some flaunt their alcohol consumption without hesitation, some are even paid to do so without declaring it. Others, on the other hand, promote a healthy lifestyle and the reduction of alcohol consumption or abstinence."

Concerts will take place in the Plaza

Club Mascotte is a Zurich institution and is one of the oldest clubs in Switzerland. Since it opened in 1916 in the Corso building on Sechseläutenplatz, the club has played a key role in shaping Zurich's cultural history.

For four generations, the Mascotte was a meeting place for music lovers, dance enthusiasts and night owls, where international greats such as Louis Armstrong, Josephine Baker and Sammy Davis Jr. performed.

The current owners of the club, including Alfonso Siegrist, ran the club for 21 years. They organized numerous parties and around 800 concerts - often with bands that later became world-famous. For example Arcade Fire or MGMT. In future, more concerts are to be held in the Plaza, which is also run by the operating group.

