People have been welcome at the queer-friendly bar Daniel H. in Zurich's Kreis 4 district for the past 28 years. Picture: zVg

The "Daniel H." in Zurich's Kreis 4 district is much more than just a bar - it's a place full of stories and wonderful encounters. Its closure in April 2026 marks the end of a chapter that has shaped the neighborhood since 1998.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The traditional Daniel H. bar in Zurich's Kreis 4 district has to close its doors for good after almost 30 years.

The two hosts, Daniel Hofstetter and Bruno Meyer, are hosting a farewell party at the beginning of April.

Everyone was always welcome in the queer-friendly restaurant in the so-called Chreis Cheib.

So it could well happen that SVP National Councillor Alfred Heer, who died six months ago, drank his beer next to a drag queen. Show more

"New eating habits and rising costs mean that we can no longer continue to run our pub." In 1998, restaurateur Daniel Hofstetter opened his bar in Zurich's Kreis 4 district.

Now the traditional pub will have to close for good at Easter 2026, in early April.

"Despite all our hopes, despite all our attempts, despite all our passion, we have to accept that we can no longer continue the history of our bar," says Hofstetter when asked by blue News.

Over the past few months, we have fought, invested and tried to optimize. Unfortunately, all of this has not been enough to make the bar economically successful in the future, the host continues.

A place where strangers became friends

Over the past 28 years, Bar Daniel H. has offered a relaxed atmosphere and a cozy location to spend the evening.

Everyone was always welcome in the queer-friendly bar in the so-called Chreis Cheib in Zurich.

And so it could well happen that SVP National Councillor Alfred Heer, who died in September 2025, drank his glass of beer next to a drag queen while singer Michael von der Heide sipped his glass outside in the garden bar.

Everyone has always been welcome in the Daniel H. bar. The picture shows host Daniel Hofstetter (left) together with singer Michael von der Heide. Picture: zVg

What once began as a bold idea has become a second home for many people over the past three decades: a bar in Zurich's Kreis 4 district, where strangers have become friends and friends have become family.

Hofstetter: "A fitting farewell to this special place"

This will come to an end for good next spring, when hosts Daniel Hofstetter and Bruno Meyer invite guests to the Closing Weekend on the Easter weekend, April 5 and 6.

"It should be a weekend full of emotions and gratitude," says Daniel Hofstetter. He continues: "We want to give this special place a fitting farewell."

Bar Daniel H. will open its doors one last time in mid-April. On that day, all things that are not nailed down will be sold - in other words, guests will be able to take a piece of the bar home with them.

