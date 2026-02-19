Peter Greene (left) in "The Mask" from 1994. imago images/Everett Collection

The "Pulp Fiction" villain Zad alias Peter Greene was found lifeless by the police in December. The cause of death is now known. He shot himself.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood star Peter Greene was found lifeless in his Manhattan apartment in December.

The police ruled out foul play.

Now US media are reporting that Greene accidentally shot himself. This has been confirmed by the coroner. Show more

Actor Peter Greene ("The Mask", "Clean Shaven") was known for his villain roles. For example, he played the sadistic villain Zed in Tarantino's masterpiece "Pulp Fiction" (1994).

Now his sudden death has become a matter of concern for US investigators. Peter Greene was found dead in his apartment in New York in December. A neighbor called the police because loud music was blaring from Greene's apartment all night and no one opened the door.

When the officers stormed the apartment, they discovered the lifeless Hollywood star. He was pronounced dead on the spot by the police. Greene was 60 years old. The investigators found no evidence of foul play. Now the autopsy results provide clarity, as the US portal "tmz" reports.

Actor Peter Greene with his dog in New York in the summer of 2009. The "Pulp Fiction" villain was 60 years old. His latest project was due to start in January 2026. He was to star alongside Mickey Rourke in the film "Mascots". IMAGO/Avalon.red

The coroner confirmed to the portal that Greene had hit himself in the left armpit with a bullet. As a result, the bullet hit his brachial artery and he bled to death. Investigators are officially classifying the case as an accident.