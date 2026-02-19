Actor Peter Greene ("The Mask", "Clean Shaven") was known for his villain roles. For example, he played the sadistic villain Zed in Tarantino's masterpiece "Pulp Fiction" (1994).
Now his sudden death has become a matter of concern for US investigators. Peter Greene was found dead in his apartment in New York in December. A neighbor called the police because loud music was blaring from Greene's apartment all night and no one opened the door.
When the officers stormed the apartment, they discovered the lifeless Hollywood star. He was pronounced dead on the spot by the police. Greene was 60 years old. The investigators found no evidence of foul play. Now the autopsy results provide clarity, as the US portal "tmz" reports.
The coroner confirmed to the portal that Greene had hit himself in the left armpit with a bullet. As a result, the bullet hit his brachial artery and he bled to death. Investigators are officially classifying the case as an accident.