Highlights Venice 25 Film tip 1: George Clooney in Noah Baumbach's tragicomedy "Jay Kelly". Image: Netflix Film tip 2: In "The Last Viking", Mads Mikkelsen believes he is John Lennon, while his brother (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) is very worried about money debts. Image: Filmcoopi Zürich Film tip 3: "The Wizard of the Kremlin" with Jude Law sheds light on the rise of Putin through the eyes of fictional advisor Vadim Baranov (Paul Dano). Image: Pathé Schweiz

In addition to hotly anticipated works such as "Frankenstein", humorous tragicomedies and the portrait of a notorious politician are particularly impressive at the Venice Film Festival.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Venice Film Festival is considered the starting point of the Oscar season and opens the series of fall festivals, which also includes Toronto and Zurich.

In addition to the highly anticipated films " Bugonia " and " Frankenstein ", many other highlights and surprises will be presented.

There was a 10-minute standing ovation at the premiere of the competition film "Jay Kelly". George Clooney was present despite speculation about his health.

"The Last Viking" with Mads Mikkelsen and "The Wizard of the Kremlin" with Jude Law also impressed the audience in Venice. Show more

The 82nd edition of the world's oldest film festival will once again see the premieres of promising films by renowned directors. These include Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia" with Emma Stone, Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" with Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi and "The Smashing Machine" with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt. blue News presents three other films that deserve special attention.

"Jay Kelly" with George Clooney

The successful but exhausted actor Jay Kelly, played by George Clooney, is at a turning point: his younger daughter Daisy is traveling to Italy for the summer, his older daughter is distancing herself and his career is barely fulfilling him. The death of a mentor and an encounter with a former acting colleague reinforce his feeling of emptiness.

Without further ado, Kelly sets off on a train journey through Europe with his entire entourage, officially to receive an award for his life's work in Italy, but in reality to track down Daisy. He is accompanied by his loyal manager Ron, who has made great personal sacrifices for Kelly's career.

As is typical for the director, Noah Baumbach's ensemble comedy "Jay Kelly" boasts a star-studded cast. In addition to George Clooney, the cast includes Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Emily Mortimer, Greta Gerwig, Jim Broadbent, Billy Crudup, Patrick Wilson, Isla Fisher, Alba Rohwacher and Lars Eidinger.

George Clooney's role as an ageing film star with his melancholy puppy dog eyes is tailor-made for him. However, Adam Sandler 's performance as Jay Kelly's manager is particularly outstanding. He lends the character a quiet depth. His quiet bitterness acts as a counterweight to Jay's self-dramatization and ensures that the tragicomedy never tips completely over into self-indulgence.

"Jay Kelly" is full of pointed dialog, but loses its tension in the second half. The overdrawn scenes on the train in particular take away from the story's credibility. It seems as if the director has never traveled through Europe by train. Nevertheless, the film remains an entertaining work about transience, self-discovery and the hardships of the film business.

"Jay Kelly" opens in cinemas on November 20.

"The Last Viking" with Mads Mikkelsen

After serving a 15-year sentence for robbery, Anker is released from prison. But the past won't let him go: the money from the robbery is still buried somewhere. The only person who knows the exact location is his brother Manfred(Mads Mikkelsen). But he suffers from a dissociative identity disorder and now believes he is John Lennon from the Beatles. Together, the brothers embark on an absurd yet touching journey back to the place of their childhood.

The black comedy "The Last Viking" trumps with a mixture of profound themes such as the search for identity and bizarre humor. For example, a planned pseudo reunion of the Beatles - to maintain Manfred's illusory world - provides funny moments and musical highlights.

Not entirely unproblematic: many of the laughs come at the expense of the depiction of psychological suffering, and it is generally important not to be too sensitive, as things get quite bloody towards the end of the film - as usual for films by Anders Thomas Jensen.

The director is one of Denmark's most important filmmakers. He became famous with films such as "Adam's Apples" and "Danish Delicacies", which are characterized by quirky characters, grotesque humour and a mixture of tragedy and absurdity.

His latest film "The Last Viking" marks the sixth time he has worked with the talented actors Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Lie Kaas.

"The Wizard of the Kremlin" with Jude Law

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, chaos reigns in Russia. While the country tries to reinvent itself, the ambitious and intelligent Vadim Baranov (Paul Dano) makes his way. Initially working as an avant-garde artist, he later becomes a successful producer of a reality TV show.

Through the influential businessman Boris Berezovsky (Will Keen), he meets the former KGB agent Vladimir Putin. The power-hungry Putin is destined to succeed Boris Yeltsin and take over the office of "Tsar". Because he recognizes Baranov's talent and way of thinking, he becomes Putin's advisor. His new role demands a great deal of dedication and acumen from Baranov, but what preoccupies him most is the reunion with his former girlfriend Ksenia (Alicia Vikander).

"The Wizard of the Kremlin" is based on the successful novel of the same name by Giuliano da Empoli. From the perspective of the fictional main character Vadim Baranov, the book sheds light on Russia's power mechanisms with a satirical bite.

In the film adaptation by Olivier Assayas, the vividly staged narrative is accompanied by Baranov's voice-over, although the satire unfortunately does not shine through as strongly as in the original. And in terms of its dramaturgy, the work is definitely not a milestone in film history. Significant events during Putin's time in office are reeled off one after the other, sometimes without any depth.

This makes the period immediately after the collapse of the USSR all the more exciting: punky, wild and unpredictable. And the fiery first encounter between Vadim and Ksenia definitely has its charm. While Paul Dano's portrayal of Baranov unfortunately comes across as somewhat unexciting and silhouetted, Jude Law's interpretation of Putin is fascinating. He has obviously meticulously studied the ruler's voice, facial expressions and, above all, his gestures.

Compared to "The Apprentice " - the biographical drama about Trump's rise to power - "The Wizard of the Kremlin" clearly comes off less well.

The dynamic narrative style, exciting dialogues about the understanding of power and power relations as well as an amazingly good portrayal of Putin by Jude Law nevertheless make the film worth seeing.

