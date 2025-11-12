Florian Silbereisen (left) and Daniel Morgenroth share the command bridge on ZDF's "Traumschiff". Picture: ZDF / Dirk Bartlin

"Traumschiff" captain Martin Grimm, alias Daniel Morgenroth, causes a stir with a wage confession on "Volle Kanne". The actor criticizes the low salaries in the industry - despite several years of training.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ZDF programme "Volle Kanne", actor Daniel Morgenroth criticizes the low salaries in the industry despite many years of training.

Despite falling overall ratings, "Traumschiff" is enjoying increasing popularity, especially among the young target group.

In the next "Traumschiff" episode, the ZDF ship cruises around Iceland. Show more

For six years, Daniel Morgenroth (61) has been sailing the seas as staff captain Martin Grimm in the ZDF series "Traumschiff" together with Florian Silbereisen (44).

Although the two are now old hands on the cruise ship, they still celebrate anniversaries, Morgenroth tells the ZDF morning show "Volle Kanne".

"We're already counting," smiled the 61-year-old, who was a guest of presenter Nadine Krüger together with his wife Johanna Klante (49).

"As an actor, you have to dress warmly"

In addition to his role on the "Traumschiff", Daniel Morgenroth is always on stage with his wife. From the end of November, for example, the actor couple can be seen in a comedy at Dieter "Didi" Hallervorden's Schlosspark Theater in Berlin. However, Morgenroth believes that a lot has changed since they began their acting careers more than 20 years ago.

"If you want to become an actor today, you have to dress warmly. The competition is huge," he reflects on "Volle Kanne".

But although the job profile has changed a lot, salaries at the start of a career are still low, despite a four-year degree: "They're still less than 3,000 euros gross," Morgenroth criticizes. The actor knows from his own experience that it is "really a long, hard road" to success and higher salaries.

Daniel Morgenroth marvels at the "Traumschiff" hype

"Das Traumschiff" has come an even longer way than Morgenroth, whose career began in the early 1990s: The series premiered on ZDF back in 1981. Despite its considerable running time, many young people tune in, says the 61-year-old happily.

In April, there were fewer viewers than ever before watching a first broadcast of the ZDF classic, but the young target group is tuning in more and more often.

When Silbereisen and his crew went to Thailand in 2024, more 14 to 49-year-olds watched the episode than at any time in almost 20 years. Morgenroth blames this on the show's "cult factor" and is surprised: "I really do hear from a lot of people who wouldn't even think to watch it."

Morgenroth and Silbereisen usually steer the ZDF steamer through warm regions, but fans can soon look forward to a trip to Iceland. Klante was also involved in the filming, she reveals on "Volle Kanne". The 49-year-old has already appeared in several episodes of "Traumschiff" herself, but this time she was only on board as a guest.

