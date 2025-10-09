Actress Wanda Perdelwitz has died after a bicycle accident. Imago

Actress Wanda Perdelwitz has died in a Hamburg clinic at the age of 41 after a bicycle accident.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wanda Perdelwitz has died as a result of a bicycle accident.

The German actress was only 41 years old.

Perdelwitz appeared in numerous film, theater and TV productions, including "Grossstadtrevier" and "Das Traumschiff". Show more

German actress Wanda Perdelwitz has apparently died, according to several media reports. According to the reports, the 41-year-old was riding her bicycle in the Rotherbaum district of Hamburg on September 28 when a car stopped in front of her to let the passenger out.

According to the reports, Perdelwitz crashed into the open door, fell and suffered life-threatening injuries to her head. She was immediately taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. People close to the actress confirmed the report.

She gained her first experience in film and television productions while still at school, including in the productions "Tatort" and "Der Alte". She later appeared in numerous plays on various stages.

Numerous roles in film and TV

At the same time, she has appeared in various cinema and TV roles, including episodic roles in "Polizeiruf 110", "SOKO Köln", "SOKO Wismar", "Das Traumschiff", in the ZDF film "Das Kindermädchen" and the title role in the ZDF film "Katie Fforde - Harriets Traum". She became well known for her role as policewoman Nina Sieveking in the ARD early evening series "Grossstadtrevier".

Wanda Perdelwitz is survived by a six-year-old son.