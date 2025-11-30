Iceland offers fantastic nature. Mycation / Jannina Stüben

Fantastic nature, ice and fire: Iceland is definitely worth a trip. But a trip to the island nation is considered to be extremely expensive. With these tips, you're guaranteed to save money.

Sven Ziegler

Iceland is an absolutely fantastic travel destination. It is not called the land of ice and fire for nothing. Glaciers make up 11 percent of Iceland's surface area. But beneath the surface, the country has 30 active volcanoes.

But there is a catch: alongside Hong Kong and Australia, Iceland is one of the most expensive countries to travel to. Several statistics show this. We may be used to high prices in Switzerland, but even in comparison, Iceland is considered to be extremely expensive. mycation editor Jannina has travelled to Iceland and is doing the cash check for her nine-day trip. Here you can read what she learned and what money-saving tips she has for all travelers to Iceland.

Flights: 420 francs

Jannina booked her flights relatively spontaneously a month before the trip. She paid 420 francs return from Zurich. She traveled in September. If you want to visit the land of fire and ice in summer, you'll pay considerably more.

Iceland offers fantastic nature - at exorbitant prices. Jannina Stüben / Mycation

Hotels: around 230 francs per night

Accommodation in the capital is considerably more expensive than outside. Jannina paid 480 francs for two nights in a hotel in Reykjavík. For the seven nights outside the capital, she paid 1,500 francs, which is still 217 francs a night. However, there were also some real bijoux hotels.

Her tip: the Siglo Hotel in the fishing village of Siglufjörður. There was even a hot spring right in front of the hotel.

Rental car: 125 francs per day

Anyone traveling to Iceland has to rent a car. Or drive through the countryside in a camper van. The nature you travel through by car feels like you've stepped into the middle of a documentary. Jannina's rental car cost 125 francs a day. Of course, it depends on what kind of car you choose. You can find her 2,600-kilometer route across the country here.

Filling up: 2.30 francs per liter

With just under 3,000 kilometers around the island, you pay around 500 francs for petrol. Not exactly cheap. You shouldn't save money on the car journey, the road trip through Iceland is simply part of the trip.

Stopping is expensive: 7 francs per parking space

Although the landscape is free and beautiful, every parking space in Iceland is an investment. For every attraction you stop at for even five minutes, you often have to pay seven francs. This adds up to quite a lot over the course of the day. It's worth checking in advance where you can park cheaply or even for free.

You don't have to pay for the scenery - but you do for the parking spaces. Mycation / Jannina Stüben

Rockfall: 700 francs

Anyone who thinks that nothing can happen with fully comprehensive insurance is wrong. Unfortunately, damage to the glass is not covered. During Jannina's trip, a small crack occurred that cost her 700 francs. As the roads are unpredictable, she recommends anyone touring Iceland to take out gravel road insurance. This also covers damage to glass.

Food: 40 to 60 francs per meal

Food is pretty expensive. Jannina had to fork out 38 francs for a pizza margherita of mediocre quality in the capital. Generally speaking, you pay at least 40 francs per meal, even if you avoid luxury restaurants.

In total, Jannina paid 3,200 francs for nine days in Iceland, i.e. 360 francs per day. The 700 francs for car repairs were on top of that. She has brought back a few money-saving tips from the land of fire and ice:

Janina's money-saving tips for Iceland Drink tap water: Iceland has one of the cleanest drinking water systems in the world. The tap water comes directly from clear springs and glacial rivers and is of the best quality. It is therefore worth taking a reusable drinking bottle with you and simply filling it up at taps or springs.

Book accommodation with a kitchen: Eating out can quickly add up in Iceland. If you are traveling in a camper or booking accommodation with a kitchen, you will save considerably if you cook for yourself. Supermarkets such as Bónus or Krónan sell food at comparatively fair prices.

Experience natural wonders for free; Iceland's nature is the biggest attraction - and there is no entrance fee. Unlike many other countries, geysers, waterfalls, beaches and national parks are freely accessible (apart from parking fees). With the Parka app, you can at least save time in front of the parking machine. Show more

Discover the Northern Lights yourself

A guided Northern Lights tour can quickly cost over 100 francs per person - and the chances of actually seeing the Northern Lights are just as high as with a self-organized search.

Many hotels and guesthouses offer free aurora alerts: As soon as northern lights are visible, you will be notified. You are even more flexible with a 4x4 rental car. With an aurora app or aurora forecast websites, you can target areas with clear visibility.

Off-season instead of summer and winter

The summer months are not only crowded, but also the most expensive. If you travel in May, June or September and October, you will benefit from cheaper prices for flights, accommodation and rental cars. What's more, the popular spots are much emptier.

Use a fuel card

Iceland is the perfect country for a road trip into the wilderness. Many petrol stations offer discount cards or apps that save you money per liter. This quickly adds up over longer distances. Car rental companies also give out discount batches for certain petrol stations if you ask for them.

Visit hot springs away from the blue lagoon

The famous blue lagoon in Iceland costs at least 115 francs to enter. Alternatively, it is worth visiting the Myvatn Nature Baths in the north (from CHF 48) or smaller hot pots such as the Secret Lagoon in Flúðir (CHF 1.30).

The Hellulaug Hot Spring is located directly on the coast in the west of Iceland and is accessible free of charge - a natural rock pool with a view of the sea. Instead of entrance fees and crowds, you can enjoy hot spring water, peace and quiet and a real Icelandic feeling.

Whales and attractions away from Reykjavik

If you want to go whale watching, you often pay more in Reykjavík - in Húsavík or Akureyri, the tours are not only cheaper, but the chances of actually seeing whales are also higher. Jannina paid 75 francs for her whale watching tour in Húsavík and saw whales.

The same applies to horse riding: away from the capital region, many farms offer authentic riding tours at fairer prices. Read this article to find out what else you need to know before your trip to Iceland.