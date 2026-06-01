The short performance by US rapper Travis Scott angered many Turkish fans. (archive picture) dpa

Expensive tickets, short show: Many fans in Istanbul booed Travis Scott because his performance was much shorter than expected. His covered face also caused displeasure.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Travis Scott reportedly only performed for around 20 minutes at a concert in Istanbul.

Many visitors criticized the short show and the high ticket prices.

Some fans even doubted whether Travis Scott was actually on stage. Show more

A performance by US rapper Travis Scott in Istanbul has angered Turkish fans. Many of them complained on social media that the musician was only on stage for around 20 minutes on Sunday evening. According to the state news agency Anadolu, Scott took to the stage an hour late.

The concert, which took place at the "Tersane Istanbul Grand Factory" event location, had been the subject of great anticipation for months and attracted thousands of visitors.

Expensive tickets - short show

Fans had to register in advance for the strictly limited number of tickets. The cheapest tickets cost 30,000 lira - almost the amount of the monthly minimum wage in Turkey and the equivalent of 560 euros. The announcement stated that Scott would perform a show in Istanbul "that goes beyond a classic concert" and creates a "club atmosphere". A DJ set was played for several hours before Scott's performance.

🔴 #LATEST — Travis Scott was booed off stage in Istanbul after ending his set just 20 minutes in, leaving fans who paid above Türkiye's monthly minimum wage for tickets pic.twitter.com/LVWcKhmL1s — Türkiye Today (@turkiyetodaycom) May 31, 2026

Videos shared on social media after the concert showed boos from disappointed fans. Some participants also criticized Scott for the fact that his face was largely covered by clothing and accessories during the performance. As the newspaper "Birgün" reported, some fans even suspected a "fake Travis" as a result.

The artist himself has not yet commented on the criticism.