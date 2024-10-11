The trial against US rapper Sean Combs is scheduled to start on May 5, 2025. Keystone

The trial against US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is accused of sex trafficking and other serious crimes, is scheduled to start on May 5, 2025. He will remain in custody until then, the judge in charge said at a hearing on Thursday.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper Sean Combs has been in custody since his arrest in September on allegations of sexual abuse and coercion; further charges are possible.

Combs denies all allegations made by several women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, with whom he reached an out-of-court settlement.

More than 100 alleged victims plan to file civil lawsuits against him while investigators continue to review evidence, including 96 seized electronic devices. Show more

Judge Arun Subramanian stated that Combs' attorneys had not filed any further motions for his release. Previously, the 54-year-old's release on bail had been rejected twice. The rapper came into the courtroom wearing a light-colored shirt and trousers. He greeted his mother and children, who were present at the hearing.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson said there was still evidence to be reviewed. In March, 96 electronic devices were seized, she continued. Further charges are possible.

Combs was arrested in New York in mid-September and has been in custody since then. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of sexually abusing women and using threats and violence to coerce them into attending drug-fueled sex parties. Combs denies all allegations.

Charge of abuse and rape

The allegations against Combs arose after his ex-girlfriend, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, sued the musician last year for years of abuse and rape. Shortly afterwards, the two agreed on a settlement.

Since then, several other women have sued Combs for sexual assault. In March, armed police officers searched his villas in Miami and Los Angeles. According to lawyer Tony Buzbee, more than 100 alleged victims also announced at the beginning of the month that they wanted to take civil action against Combs for rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Combs, known under the stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Diddy, rose to become one of the most successful hip-hop musicians in the world in the 1990s. The three-time winner of the US Grammy music award is also a successful music producer and businessman.

More from the Entertainment section

SDA