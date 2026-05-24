In the middle of the Indian Ocean, a gigantic future project is being built on Great Nicobar: a port, airport and military facilities are to turn the remote tropical island into India's new power base. Our video documentary shows why anthropologists and islanders are sounding the alarm.

Christian Thumshirn

India has been pursuing plans to strategically develop the remote island of Great Nicobar for years. The project, which is worth around nine billion US dollars, has been taking shape at least since it was approved by India's environmental court in early 2025. Plans include a deep-sea port, a new airport, power plants and infrastructure for military use - just a few kilometers from one of the world's most important shipping routes.

Fear of the destruction of a paradise

However, the redevelopment is attracting fierce criticism. Environmental organizations, anthropologists and indigenous communities are warning of massive encroachment on the tropical rainforest and the habitat of isolated peoples such as the Shompen.

Our video documentary shows how much pressure Great Nicobar is already under - and why many residents fear for their future.

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