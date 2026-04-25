Jake Reiner on the death of his parents - "a real nightmare" - Gallery Jake Reiner talks about the loss of his parents. (archive picture) Image: dpa Nick Reiner at his arraignment in February: He pleaded not guilty. Image: dpa The violent deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner caused worldwide consternation. (archive image) Image: dpa Jake Reiner on the death of his parents - "a real nightmare" - Gallery Jake Reiner talks about the loss of his parents. (archive picture) Image: dpa Nick Reiner at his arraignment in February: He pleaded not guilty. Image: dpa The violent deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner caused worldwide consternation. (archive image) Image: dpa

"Harry and Sally" director Rob Reiner and his wife died violently in December. The couple's youngest son has been charged with murder - his older brother Jake is now speaking out.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the death of director Rob Reiner and his wife, their son Jake describes his deep pain in an emotional essay.

The pair were found murdered in their home in December, with youngest son Nick suspected of murder and pleading not guilty.

In addition to his grief, Jake also describes his anger and the family rift. Show more

Four months after the violent deaths of "Harry and Sally" director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, the couple's eldest son speaks out in an emotional essay.

"Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents suddenly and at the same time," writes Jake Reiner (34) in a long post on the Substack platform about the loss of his parents. It was too devastating to comprehend. "I still wake up every morning and have to convince myself that it's not a dream. This really is my true nightmare."

He is now unable to share so many things with his parents. "It breaks my heart and makes me angry at the same time," writes the actor. They were the best parents who loved their three children more than anything.

Shocking murder

The couple, who were stabbed to death, were found in their home in Los Angeles on December 14. A few hours later, the police took their youngest son Nick into custody on suspicion of murder. The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of premeditated murder in February.

Referring to his brother, Jake wrote in the essay that they had lost "more than half of our family" in the most violent way that night - with his own brother "at the center" of the incident.

Son Nick spoke about mental health issues

In the past, Nick Reiner had repeatedly spoken publicly about his struggle with drug addiction and mental health problems. Before his arrest, he lived in a guest house on his parents' property.

Rob Reiner, director of hit films such as "Harry and Sally", "Misery" and "A Matter of Honor", was 78 years old. His wife Michele (70) worked as a photographer and film producer. The couple, who had been married since 1989, had three children together: Jake, Nick and Romy. The director also adopted the daughter of his first wife Penny Marshall.

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