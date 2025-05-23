Bruce Springsteen has long campaigned for Democratic presidential candidates

Donald Trump and Bruce Springsteen have criticized each other and engaged in a public dispute that has now also brought the American Musicians' Union onto the scene.

Bruce Springsteen sharply criticized the Trump administration, whereupon Trump publicly insulted him.

The dispute escalated via social media and concerts, with both sides reiterating their statements several times.

Trump's attacks on artists such as Springsteen and Swift have since provoked protests from the American Musicians' Association. Show more

US President Donald Trump and musician Bruce Springsteen are currently engaged in a verbal exchange of blows. The dispute was triggered by Springsteen's critical comments about the Trump government during a concert in Manchester, in which he said that America was "currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treacherous government".

Trump countered on his social media platform Truth Social, calling Springsteen an overrated and untalented musician. He called him "dumb as a rock" and "a dried up prune".

Springsteen was not intimidated by this and reiterated his criticism of Trump at further concerts. And Trump also followed this up again: He posted a video in which a golf swing is edited together with a scene in which Springsteen falls - with a golf ball edited in afterwards.

Springsteen has been campaigning for the Democratic presidential candidates for decades. He described Trump as a "threat to democracy" during his first term in office.

Despite his political stance, his music is also appreciated by Republicans, as the lyrics address the lives of ordinary people. Nevertheless, Springsteen's comments have turned fans away from him in recent years.

Steve Van Zandt, a member of Springsteen's band, recently said in an interview: "In America, we have lost half of our audience in recent years because of this". Trumpism in the USA is stronger than rock'n'roll.

Celebrities vs. Trump

More and more celebrities are taking a public stand against the policies of the Trump administration. An advertisement recently appeared in theNew York Times opposing Trump's plan to withdraw funding from Planned Parenthood.

Among other things, the organization offers medical support for pregnant women, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, sex education, preventive examinations and advice on abortions.

The signatories include well-known names such as musicians Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as well as actors Pedro Pascal, Scarlett Johansson and Melissa McCarthy.

Because Trump has also verbally attacked other artists such as Taylor Swift in the past, his comments have now alarmed the American Musicians Association, which defends artists' right to freedom of expression. Springsteen and Swift are important role models for many people, it said in a statement.

