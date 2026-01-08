Junior golfer Kai Trump with her mother Vanessa at Pelican Golf Club in Florida in November 2025. Bild: IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

She has one of the most famous surnames in the world - and struggles with it. Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, talks openly about the darker side of her origins - such as dating.

Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and granddaughter of the current US president, may only be 18 - but her everyday life is anything but ordinary. InLogan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, she talks about how much the constant protection of the Secret Service shapes her life, especially in everyday life, when partying or dating.

Since Donald Trump came back into the political spotlight, Kai's life has also changed. "It was a big change when they came. It's tough," she says about the moment the Secret Service came into her life.

The security service is hard to miss, especially when meeting up with friends or at parties. "It's weird when you're hanging out with a group of girls and then there's a big guy standing a meter behind you," she says.

Dating under supervision? A red flag

Her love life also suffers from the constant surveillance: "It's a bit strange when you're sitting there with one guy and two others are standing right behind you." The famous surname also causes prejudice: "Trump is a red flag for many people."

Despite everything, she tries not to let herself get rattled. "I've learned to tune them out," says Kai about the agents. Nevertheless, she has to let them know every time she leaves the house.

Away from the political spotlight, Kai Trump intends to make a name for herself in golf. At The Annika tournament in Florida, she recently made a public appearance with her mother Vanessa Trump - sporty, focused and determined to go her own way. Her role model: Tiger Woods.

