The visa affair could soon be over for Prince Harry. US President Donald Trump wants to leave the royal alone (archive photo). Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa

Donald Trump has once again expressed his dislike of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry. In a new interview, he spoke about his views on the ex-royals and at the same time praised Prince William.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has once again sharply criticized Duchess Meghan in an interview, calling her "terrible".

At the same time, he praised Prince William as a "great man" and reiterated his negative attitude towards Meghan and Prince Harry.

Trump's statements come amid speculation over Harry's visa after he revealed his past drug use in his memoirs. Show more

Donald Trump has once again been critical of Duchess Meghan. In a new interview with the New York Post, the US President explained that he has no intention of expelling Prince Harry from the USA, despite speculation about Harry's visa due to his drug history.

Trump said: "I don't want to do that. I will leave him alone. He has enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

These comments are not new, as Trump has expressed his dislike for Meghan and Harry several times in the past. He has often implied that Harry is dominated by Meghan. "I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose," Trump once said.

Trump: "William is a great man"

In contrast, Trump has a high opinion of Prince Harry's older brother, Prince William. In the same interview, he praised William as a "great young man". This is not the first time that Trump has found positive words for the heir to the throne.

The discussion about Harry's visa began when he admitted to using drugs in his memoirs. There is speculation that he may have concealed this information in his visa application, which led to legal disputes. Trump's comments add another dimension to the debate by revealing his personal opinion of the royals.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More on the topic