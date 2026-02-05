Musician Kid Rock (left) is to be the headliner of an alternative Super Bowl halftime show. Bild: Keystone

"Terrible" was the choice of Bad Bunny as the main act at the Super Bowl halftime show, Donald Trump said weeks ago. Now a pro-Trump movement is planning an alternative show program.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bad Bunny is the main musical act of the Super Bowl halftime show this year.

Following protests by Donald Trump against the Latin rapper, supporters of the US president now want to launch an "All-American Alternative".

One of the driving forces behind the initiative is Kid Rock. Show more

Things get serious in the NFL on Sunday night: the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks duel it out for the prestigious title in the top US league in American football. However, the Super Bowl has also always been important for pop culture - because of the traditionally glamorous and elaborate half-time show.

This year, a political dimension has been added: when it was announced that Latin rapper Bad Bunny would be the main act of the show, Donald Trump spoke out. In an interview with the New York Times, the US President was scathing about the Puerto Rican-born rapper's planned appearance: "I'm against it. I think it's a terrible decision. It just stirs up hatred. Terrible."

Country greats to perform on stage

The Republican has apparently hit the mark with many of his supporters with his complaint: as reported by "Bild" and others, the pro-Trump movement Turning Point USA wants to launch an "All-American Alternative". This is to be shown on YouTube, X and Rumble parallel to the Super Bowl halftime show.

The driving force and headliner of the project is Kid Rock. The artist has been a Trump supporter for years. "He (Bad Bunny, editor's note) said he wanted to have a dance party, wear a dress and sing in Spanish? Cool," Kid Rock said in a statement. "We plan to play great songs for people who love America." Country greats such as Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett are also set to take to the stage.

Bad Bunny protests against ICE at the Grammys

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny recently took a clear stance against Trump's immigration policy and showed solidarity with protesters against the ICE immigration authorities.

At the Grammy Awards, he appeared with anti-ICE stickers and said during his acceptance speech: "Before I thank God, I say: ICE out. We're not barbarians. We are not animals. We are human beings and we are Americans."