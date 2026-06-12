In 80 years, Donald Trump has provided enough material for several lifetimes. To mark his milestone birthday, our video takes a fast-forward look back at the surprising journey of the man who conquered America twice—and continues to polarize the world to this day.

Christian Thumshirn

Donald Trump elicits strong reactions like few other figures of our time. To some, he is a successful entrepreneur and political fighter; to others, a scandal-prone figure who repeatedly makes headlines.

One thing is certain: Hardly any U.S. president has had such an unusual life story—and his story extends far beyond politics.

From real estate heir to the most powerful man in the world

From a young New York real estate heir to a flamboyant billionaire and TV star to the U.S. president: Trump’s life is marked by successes, crises, scandals, and spectacular comebacks.

Our video takes you on a fast-paced journey through eight decades of Trump—in fast-forward and featuring the most defining moments of his extraordinary career.

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