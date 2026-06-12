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From playboy to president Trump Turns 80 – A Life of Millions, Power, and Media Hype

Christian Thumshirn

12.6.2026

In 80 years, Donald Trump has provided enough material for several lifetimes. To mark his milestone birthday, our video takes a fast-forward look back at the surprising journey of the man who conquered America twice—and continues to polarize the world to this day.

12.06.2026, 21:44

Donald Trump elicits strong reactions like few other figures of our time. To some, he is a successful entrepreneur and political fighter; to others, a scandal-prone figure who repeatedly makes headlines.

One thing is certain: Hardly any U.S. president has had such an unusual life story—and his story extends far beyond politics.

From real estate heir to the most powerful man in the world

From a young New York real estate heir to a flamboyant billionaire and TV star to the U.S. president: Trump’s life is marked by successes, crises, scandals, and spectacular comebacks.

Our video takes you on a fast-paced journey through eight decades of Trump—in fast-forward and featuring the most defining moments of his extraordinary career.

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