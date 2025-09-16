In the summer of 2019, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania paid their first state visit to the UK. The picture with Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022, the then heir to the throne Charles and his wife Camilla was taken at Buckingham Palace in London. Image: Keystone

The British royal family is preparing for a high-profile visit: US President Donald Trump lands in London tonight. An etiquette guide for the state visit - to avoid another faux pas.

No time? blue News summarizes for you When Donald Trump meets King Charles , the world expects one or two faux pas.

Burn marks in the garden, a delay and a twisted back: What the US President has already got up to in London.

To ensure that everything runs smoothly, preparations have been in full swing in the royal family for weeks.

Charles and his wife Camilla are to keep Donald Trump happy with pomp - and are relying on Princess Kate's charisma. Show more

St. George's Hall is like no other place on the British Isles for the monarchy to present itself.

This week, Donald Trump and his wife Melania will dine in this magnificent hall at Windsor Castle together with King Charles and Queen Camilla and around 150 invited guests. Trump is to spend three days and two nights in Windsor.

It is well known that the US President has a weakness for monarchs and gilded rooms. The British king is therefore expected to keep him happy with royal pomp during the state visit.

Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about his Scottish origins in the past, regularly raved about Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, and presents himself as a wannabe king.

"This is precisely why he could be receptive to the aura of Windsor, to the courtly ritual that he is hardly offered in any other state building in the world," believes Der Spiegel.

The royal family is relying on Princess Kate's charm

Preparations have been in full swing in the royal family for weeks - because nothing should be left to chance. The only problem is that King Charles doesn't like small talk.

According to insiders, Princess Kate will play an important role during US President Donald Trump's state visit. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/dpa

"Actually a rather unfavorable combination, because Donald Trump wants to be flattered. Charles is not good at that," a palace employee explained to Bild.

The hosts are therefore said to have developed a plan to avoid embarrassing moments. According to insiders, Charles is relying heavily on Princess Kate's charisma and diplomacy.

Royal etiquette for Donald Trump

However, even a US president doesn't meet the British king every day. It can therefore happen that details of royal protocol are forgotten.

During his first visit in the summer of 2018, Trump attracted attention for his foul-mouthed manners.

During his working visit, the US President kept 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth waiting on the podium in front of the standing at attention guard for no less than twelve minutes before he and Melania drove up.

As the guards marched off, Donald Trump walked in front of Queen Elizabeth during his 2018 working visit - against court protocol. Image: Keystone

As if that wasn't enough, the President walked in front of the Queen as the Guard marched off - against court protocol.

If you've seen the Netflix series "The Crown", you'll know that even Prince Philip always had to walk one step behind Queen Elizabeth. Nobody turns their back on the Crown.

Did US President Donald Trump doze off for a moment?

Another scene also caused discussion online: a video shows Queen Elizabeth's speech and Donald Trump sitting next to her. In one sequence, his eyes are suddenly closed.

Did the president doze off for a moment? Or does the short clip just give the impression?

In any case, Trump wakes up a moment later and listens again. The short sequence immediately became a hit on X.

Trump's other alleged breaches of protocol towards Queen Elizabeth were also discussed extensively on social media afterwards.

Did the President give the Queen a fist bump?

On his first official state visit to the UK in 2019, Donald Trump arrived on time at Buckingham Palace in London, but one picture shocked Royal fans.

Did the President give the Queen a fist bump? An analysis of the photo revealed that it was an unfortunate handshake.

Donald Trump arrived at Buckingham Palace on time for his official state visit in June 2019, but this greeting photo went around the world afterwards: was it a fist bump? Image: Keystone

As with his first meeting with the Queen, Trump failed to bow to the British royal on his second visit. But does he even have to?

"Mr. Trump is the head of state of a huge country," the author Moritz Freiherr Knigge, who died in 2021, told Deutschlandfunk radio. "I actually believe that, according to diplomatic etiquette, he doesn't even need to bow to the Queen."

"Trump is a narcissist, he always thinks what he does is cool"

Months after Trump's state visit in 2019, it emerged that the US President had made another faux pas - he had allegedly damaged the royal garden behind Buckingham Palace.

After Trump's visit, the greenery was no longer presentable in several places. According to a palace insider, Queen Elizabeth told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who visited the monarch shortly after Trump.

The reason for the damaged greenery: the engines of the presidential helicopter left burn marks and the wheels damaged the grass.

The question remains: what should Charles, Camilla and co. do if Donald Trump acts like a clumsy oaf again this time?

"He's a narcissist, he always likes what he does. You're not going to change him. And that's why I think it's better to stay calm," says Moritz Freiherr Knigge to Deutschlandfunk radio.

