Tim Mälzer starts the new season with pain Taking part in "Kitchen Impossible" for the first time: Johannes "Jo" Riffelmacher (center) and Thomas "Cozy" Kosikowski (right). Image: © RTL / Endemol Shine / Florian Schuchmann After the men's choir sings, Mälzer tastes a Portuguese fish head soup. Image: © RTL / Endemol Shine / Florian Schuchmann Jo and Cozy dive into the analysis of the caldeirada. Image: © RTL / Endemol Shine / Florian Schuchmann A spicy soup awaits Tim Mälzer in Marrakech. Image: © RTL / Endemol Shine / Florian Schuchmann Mälzer sends his opponents to paradise on the island of La Réunion. Image: © RTL / Endemol Shine / Florian Schuchmann Tim Mälzer starts the new season with pain Taking part in "Kitchen Impossible" for the first time: Johannes "Jo" Riffelmacher (center) and Thomas "Cozy" Kosikowski (right). Image: © RTL / Endemol Shine / Florian Schuchmann After the men's choir sings, Mälzer tastes a Portuguese fish head soup. Image: © RTL / Endemol Shine / Florian Schuchmann Jo and Cozy dive into the analysis of the caldeirada. Image: © RTL / Endemol Shine / Florian Schuchmann A spicy soup awaits Tim Mälzer in Marrakech. Image: © RTL / Endemol Shine / Florian Schuchmann Mälzer sends his opponents to paradise on the island of La Réunion. Image: © RTL / Endemol Shine / Florian Schuchmann

False start for "Kitchen Impossible": The new season begins with a real disaster. Pretty much everything goes wrong in Tim Mälzer's first challenge - will the jury even be served anything?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tim Mälzer starts the new "Kitchen Impossible" season against two culinary newcomers and initially experiences emotional but also difficult moments in Portugal.

His first challenge turns into a disaster: pain in his back, missing ingredients and a mishap with spilt food make cooking considerably more difficult.

Despite a narrow victory in Portugal, Mälzer ends up losing the overall ranking by a clear margin to the "rookies", who prove to be surprisingly strong. Show more

Tim Mälzer rarely has to deal with real newcomers on "Kitchen Impossible". But that changes at the start of the 11th season: with Johannes "Jo" Riffelmacher and Thomas "Cozy" Kosikowski from the Hamburg restaurant "Salt & Silver", he meets two culinary newcomers.

The journey begins in Lisbon - and their legendary ceviche at sunset gives goosebumps right from the opening moment at the harbor. A special moment for Mälzer: "One of the best moments I've ever had on 'Kitchen Impossible'."

Then they part ways. Mälzer's challenge awaits in the interior of Vila Alva. Four older men greet the chef with a Portuguese song. "That was really, really nice," says Mälzer, feeling very inspired. "How nice is my life actually? I get to be out and about with people I like. Nothing was fake. It was very, very, very real and I was very touched."

Mälzer cooks in pain

The black box ruins the feel-good moment. Mälzer's first sniff of "cozy, familiar, warm" turns into baffled silence after opening the lid. "The strangest mushroom I've ever had" is actually a fish. "A comforting mantschepantsche." The traditional dish Migas de Bacalhau, a mix of cod heads, cod innards and bread mixture cooked over an open fire, requires "a lot of patience" according to original chef Leopoldo Garcia Calhau. Emotional cuisine - exactly Mälzer's thing.

But his cooking day starts badly and ends disastrously. In the morning, there is a yawning emptiness at the fish market - hopefully the original chef has all the ingredients ready. Then Mälzer inspects his cooking area: an open fire instead of a stove. After lifting the heavy pot of water, he feels a pain in his back. Mälzer groans: "It's like having a kebab skewer shoved into my back."

The last time he had this was ten years ago, also on "Kitchen Impossible": "I know the pain. It's either an intervertebral disc or lumbago." His mood plummets: "I've just had so much fun and now I'm in pain." It doesn't help, grit your teeth.

Mälzer: "I've never experienced anything like this before"

Sounds bad, but it could be worse: with a pained face, Mälzer asks the original chef to turn the pot on the fire. But he drops the hot pot and spills half the fish soup on the floor. "It was so unpleasant for him", says Mälzer as Leopoldo tries to save what can still be saved.

"I've never experienced my food being thrown away like that before." He comforts the chef: "Things like that happen. The food isn't so important that I'm angry about it now." Despite the mishap, he wins the Portugal duel with 7.0 points. This is because his competitors in Ericeira can only cook up 6.4 points with a caldeirada and a Frankenstein cake.

The second challenge takes Tim Mälzer to Marrakesh. He opens the box in the middle of the market: "A soup? That's all?" The challenge of the traditional harira from original chef Halima is quite something: the variety of spices. There is also a pastilla with chicken and onions. "That was sweet!" Mälzer is surprised by the taste. He is afraid of the complicated filo pastry: "Wow, that's a difficult task." But he's up for it: "I know that everything I do right will benefit my life from now on."

However, Jo and Cozy can easily top his 5.5 points with 8.1 points. On the island of La Réunion, the traditional dish Ti-Jacques Boucané and a sweet potato pie cause them few problems. As a result, the two "rookies" also take the overall victory against the experienced "Kitchen" star.

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