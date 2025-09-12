Roland Trettl and Miriam Höller made their relationship public in January 2025. Getty Images

Premiere on the red carpet: presenter Miriam Höller and TV chef Roland Trettl appeared in public as a couple for the first time at the German Television Awards. On this occasion, Trettl revealed why their relationship works so well.

In the VOX show "First Dates", Roland Trettl not only helps his guests to culinary delights, but also to romantic encounters. While a number of singles have fallen in love with each other on his show, the 54-year-old's love life - including a break-up with his wife - has not been so good.

But that has been over since the beginning of the year, when Trettl made his love for ex-stunt wife and presenter Miriam Höller public. Now the couple have made their first appearance together in a flurry of flashbulbs: on the red carpet of the German Television Awards.

"Of course it's wonderful that we're here together," Höller gushed to RTL. Meanwhile, Trettl revealed the love secret of the two lovers. "Always cook good things for your wife. Stay curious. Having an eye on the future, but living in the present," says the TV chef, listing the most important factors for success.

Miriam Höller lost her boyfriend in a helicopter crash

But it is also important to be there for each other in serious moments: "To understand that everyone had a past and to respect that. And to remain open together and stay positive in different situations."

Miriam Höller in particular has had to go through a lot in the past. She had to end her career as a stuntwoman because she broke both her feet in 2016. A short time later, her fiancé paid with his life in a helicopter crash.

Despite this, she has not lost her optimism - and has now found a new great love. "We are very honest with each other," she told RTL, citing a key factor in the success of her relationship with Roland Trettl.

