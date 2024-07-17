Tim Mälzer is one of Germany's best-known TV chefs. Picture: IMAGO/Smith

Tim Mälzer is one of Germany's best-known TV chefs. Now the 53-year-old has revealed in an interview which four foods should never be missing in his fridge at home.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you What does the private kitchen of German TV chef Tim Mälzer look like?

In the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the 53-year-old revealed what his fridge should never be without.

Vegetables, butter, parmesan and bacon are just some of the foods that Mälzer always has to have in stock at home. Show more

What does German TV chef Tim Mälzer 's private kitchen look like? And which foods must always be in stock in the 49-year-old's fridge?

In an interview with the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung ", Mälzer reveals what must never be missing in his private fridge.

Parmesan, bacon, butter and vegetables

Fresh vegetables, butter, parmesan and bacon are among the products that Germany's most famous chef must always have in stock at home.

The reason behind this?

These four foods form the basis of many of his dishes. They also reflect the TV chef's love of down-to-earth yet refined cuisine.

Pasta as an essential part of Mälzer's cuisine

Although Mälzer does not keep another food in his fridge, the ingredient is very important to the German celebrity chef, as he reveals in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung:

"Pasta".

According to Mälzer, pasta is an essential part of his cuisine. It is quick to prepare and provides the basis for many great dishes.

More videos from the department