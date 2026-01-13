Tim Mälzer despaired in the TV show "Mälzer and Trettl deliver". Georg Wendt/dpa

Tim Mälzer makes a weak start to the new TV cooking duel against Roland Trettl - the pressure, the unfamiliar audience and a blackout challenge him. But then he manages to turn things around.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new season of the cooking show "Mälzer and Trettl deliver" sees a duel between Tim Mälzer and Roland Trettl with a revised concept and new locations.

In the opening episode, Mälzer initially has a blackout and struggles with the pressure, but is able to prevail in the end with a successful dish.

Despite initial difficulties, Mälzer wins the duel against Trettl, whose criticism of the jury creates tension. Show more

The recipe for the TV show "Mälzer and Trettl deliver" is simple, but good: the two well-known chefs compete in a kitchen duel and give each other nothing in return.

In the new 5th season, the concept has been tweaked a little. Previously, Tim Mälzer always competed against his TV colleague Steffen Henssler. Now he has to compete with Roland Trettl. And the TV locations are also changing. The idea? To bring more spice and more drama to the TV duel.

But there was a big surprise in the premiere show: Tim Mälzer, known as a choleric competitor, was on the wrong end of the stick this time. But things didn't go smoothly for Roland Trettl either.

In the cooking duel, both star chefs have to cook menus at lightning speed. But who they are preparing them for remains a secret. Only a few clues help them to create the right dishes.

Mälzer is stressed by the audience

In this episode, the TV cooking competition takes place in a fish snack bar in Eckernförde - right on the Baltic Sea in Schleswig-Holstein.

But who runs the snack bar? Mälzer and Trettl suspect an older couple, but they don't know.

The fact that the two test eaters don't like seafood - according to one clue - makes them both sweat. Tim Mälzer is astonished: "I had brought mussels myself. But now I don't have the basic idea." Spicy: Tim Mälzer has a total of 45 minutes.

Tim Mälzer is struggling with a blackout. The 54-year-old also feels stressed by the snack bar customers - as they also want to be cooked for and served. There are also points for this.

Too much for Mälzer - he struggles with his TV challenge. Meanwhile, Trettl cooks himself into the starting position with a salmon tartare, cod with paprika sauce and apple pie for dessert. And what is Mälzer doing? He's off the air.

Another clue confuses Mälzer

Finally, the two TV chefs are given another clue to help them in the competition. It reads: "We love tradition and celebrate the new!"

Tim Mälzer sees red: "For whom is what new?" And he doubles down: "I'm missing the concept right now. I can't get into it at all."

But then it clicks and Mälzer gets going - and conjures up smoked salmon with a herb crust plus celeriac mousseline and hazelnut pesto.

And who wins the race? The test eaters, an elderly couple, liked Mälzer's menu better than Trettl's.

The relay victory goes to Tim Mälzer - even with a few teething problems. Trettl counters angrily: "I don't need any judges to tell me whether it's good or not. I've been doing this thing for over 30 years."

More videos from the department