Barbara Salesch returns to the screen with a courtroom thriller. Friso Gentsch/dpa

At 75, cult TV judge Barbara Salesch is back in the spotlight - in prime time. Her court show is back. In an interview, Salesch talks about new cases, old prejudices and her audience today.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barbara Salesch, known as the TV judge of the 2000s, is celebrating her primetime comeback on RTL at the age of 75 with a 90-minute courtroom thriller: "Die Tote im Rhein", which will be shown on Tuesday, June 10 at 8.15 pm on RTL and RTL+.

Salesch emphasizes the increased realism of her show, talks about changes in the media and sees herself as a tough, authentic pioneer of female judge roles on TV. Show more

Anyone who watched television in the noughties could hardly avoid her: Barbara Salesch reached a huge audience with her legendary court show and also changed the general perception of law, justice and the office of judge.

With her red hair, her stern, amused look over her glasses and her tough yet cordial manner, the 75-year-old became Germany's best-known judge.

And she still is today, despite a ten-year break from TV, from which she returned three years ago with her RTL format "Barbara Salesch - Das Strafgericht". After countless broadcasts in the afternoon program, she is now also in prime time in the 90-minute special edition "Barbara Salesch - Der grösste Prozess ihres Lebens: Die Tote im Rhein".

Ms. Salesch, you recently turned 75 - have you had time to think about it?

Barbara Salesch: For me, it was just another year. But you do get a bit reflective: now you're 75, you don't have that long left.

All the more reason to celebrate, right?

We've already had some good celebrations in small groups, including with the company, and in summer there will be a big summer party in my garden. But then I'm done.

Was there also a big garden party for your 25th TV anniversary last year?

No. I didn't do anything for ten of those 25 years, just stayed at home and renovated my yard. But filmpool, my producer, celebrated my "tenth anniversary" wonderfully back then.

Why did you actually stop back then, in 2012, and take a ten-year break?

After more than twelve years and almost two and a half thousand shows, I had had enough. At some point, everything gets repetitive. And if I repeat myself too much, I become unhappy. So I bought a farm in Petershagen (editor's note: North Rhine-Westphalia) with studios, workshops and a gallery, renovated it, continued my art studies and generally started to lead a more comfortable life. By then I was already in my early 60s, had two new knees and a dog. Piri is an Irish Wolfhound girl and has been my personal trainer for eight years. She's the only one who can get me outside.

«My dog Piri is my personal trainer» Barbara Salesch TV judge

Until you suddenly went back on TV three years ago. How did this withdrawal from retirement come about?

My old production company asked if I could imagine doing it. My first answer was a crystal-clear "no". It was so loud that they must have heard it even without a telephone in Cologne.

Why this clear rejection?

I knew what to expect: If you get involved in a daily show and then basically interfere with the scripts like I do, you can't get out of the job.

And then you said yes anyway. Weren't you afraid of making the wrong decision?

No. I just had to think about it longer. And I haven't regretted the comeback for a second. We've been back on air for almost three years now and have filmed over 500 cases. It's like before, only much fresher. Nowadays, everything is photographed, filmed and saved somewhere. And people chat so much that it's a pleasure. Wonderful evidence. That's why I think the programs are better than back then. And I'm looking forward to working with young people again. What's more, I'm old enough to know what I want and can do - and what I can't do. It's just fun again.

Your show normally runs in the afternoon program, but will soon be in primetime. How different is the production for this?

Like day and night. We shot a movie. That's a whole different ball game.

Why is that?

Normally we shoot three of our daily negotiations in one day. Now we've shot a single movie and it took us a lot of shooting days. It turned out great. Self-praise stinks, but it really is. It's a mix of a court case and a crime thriller. A normal crime story is shown from the point of view of the investigating officers, and at the end the handcuffs click. We show the case from the perspective of a real presiding judge. That sheds light on completely different aspects.

Does that also make the evening show more realistic?

We are as close as possible. In the evening show, we have 90 minutes to show a six-day trial. The crime is cruel, wounded egos, suppressed truths, toxic relationships. All of that comes to light. I simply had more time to show interesting references and more facets. There was also a sensational collaboration with the actors.

In what ways do you differ from the actors?

It's never a problem for me to play the judge - I am one. I play myself and that's it. But it's something else when you're supposed to play someone else and you succeed afterwards as if it were really you. Great respect. I can't even begin to do something like that. I was also fascinated by the technology: A crane suddenly comes towards you and I just thought, I hope it has brakes. The lighting was completely different than usual, cameras were moving everywhere, and then I had to say the same thing at least five times. For every shot. Everyday life for actors. Really difficult for me.

In your almost 3,000 shows, haven't you sometimes tried out roles for other types of judges?

Why should I? I can't do anything else. Then I would be an actress. But I'm not.

Do you still write the scripts?

My problem is: I'm Germany's most closely watched judge. That means that everything I do has to be legally correct. I work under my own name and I don't want to make a fool of myself. So I revise every script. The book for Primetime was very time-consuming. It wasn't just my Christmas vacation that went into it.

You are a television professional through and through. What do you think has changed in the way you make television compared to the past?

Everything has become a bit tighter. The financial problems in television are simply there. The private broadcasters don't get a single euro from the license fee. You have to accept that. We now have completely different media as additional competition, streaming and the whole social media. It has become a different, more diverse media world. That causes problems for TV producers. Fortunately, not yet for me. I make my show and I'm done.

What did you think of the fact that your show was followed by numerous similar competing formats 25 years ago?

I don't particularly like it when I'm copied. But that's life. If something is successful on television, you will be mercilessly copied. You can't have the formats protected. On the other hand, it makes the whole thing much more popular. Fortunately, I've remained number one and I'm happy. But I've always appreciated my colleagues. Everyone has their own way of doing things. I know what we do.

In any case, you are often mentioned as a role model - did you actually have any role models back then? After all, one of the models for your show was the US format "Judge Judy" ...

The production company sent me three shows of Judge Judy back then. I think they still exist today. This format should be produced: real arbitration. Real cases. Real parties. Real judge. My comment to that was just, "If you're looking for a Judge Judy, I'm the wrong one."

Why the wrong one?

Judge Judy slaps people down. Americans seem to like that, and the parties don't seem to care. I'm not that unfriendly and condescending. You can be friendly and still speak your mind. I had role models within my profession, such as a judge at the Higher Regional Court when I was a trainee lawyer. And because I liked him so much, I became a judge. It's the most independent profession you can have. That was important to me. And I always had good superiors, if I had them at all.

After years as a judge, how did you end up going into television?

I found it interesting. I was a presiding judge at the time, tried cases my way, applied and became one. And I haven't changed my style to this day. It's not always so easy for others, but that's the secret of success.

Did some colleagues also distance themselves from you when you had your own show?

Those who knew me personally didn't distance themselves. They thought it was really good. I was the same as always anyway. Pros and cons are common. Some lawyers want you to portray everyday life. But everyday life is not suitable for broadcasting. It doesn't appear anywhere on television. That was always the main point of criticism. It's just that television shows something special; you have everyday life at home. The President of the Federal Court of Justice said at the time about my program that it always helps when the judiciary is brought closer to the public through entertainment. You can convey a lot through entertainment.

Do you still sometimes worry that a false image of everyday life in the judiciary might be conveyed?

Viewers already know what everyday life is and what television is. And if anyone at a trial thinks that talking in between is as relaxed as it is on TV - then they are quickly brought back down to earth. The juvenile courts like to use my programs to reduce anxiety: Judge Salesch, you know her, and that's how it works here too.

Even 20 years ago, you were primarily addressing the younger generation ...

Yes, instead of doing schoolwork, they watched my show. With or without grandma. When I give lectures at universities, I always hear from one or the other that they are studying or have studied law because of me.

And do you still go down just as well with young people today?

Yes, of course. They just have a different approach to media. They mostly know me through social media, even though I don't actively participate in it. I don't need to, they already create their own memes from my show and whatnot. I'm still well received because I don't pretend. All viewers are much more sensitive than you think.

«My grandchild is my court show»

There's a lot of discussion these days about feminist role models. As a female TV judge, do you actually see yourself as a pioneer in this respect?

At first, a man was sought for the role of judge in a completely gender-neutral way. When the producer then realized that the few women who were also cast were better for the role, she ended up only looking for women. That's why my district court president was also asked and she suggested me. She and the senator for justice, who has always supported me, were much further along than I was. They wanted to take the opportunity to adapt the image of judges on television to everyday life, which had long since become much fresher and more feminine. They knew me professionally and were sure that nothing would go wrong. During the first market research, they said that the woman was tough, but she wasn't a judge. A judge is male, gray-haired, with a beard and speaks official language. After a year, the next one: a judge is a female judge, red-haired, tough and empathetic at the same time and speaks intelligibly. We had made it. And I'm proud of that.

Were the old judges unrealistic?

Not necessarily. But they simply no longer corresponded to everyday life in the judiciary, as conservative as they were written. As trainee judges, we laughed a lot about a certain old-fashioned style.

You could also see it on TV for a long time. Do you personally watch the popular judicial dramas or crime dramas on TV?

There are some classic courtroom dramas that I always enjoy watching, for example "The 12 Jurors". But usually less so. Because I don't have time to watch TV in the evening. I'm usually busy with other things. If I do, then I sometimes watch the "Eberhofer" thrillers. I've recorded them all because they have such a wonderfully bizarre cast. I'm always attracted to the bizarre.

What is more strenuous: being a judge in real life or on television?

Television is simply more demanding in terms of time. But it's an interesting addition. Without my professional experience of 20 years in Hamburg, I wouldn't have been able to do this.

At 75, how do you deal with the stress that comes with the TV job?

My cleaning lady thinks it's great that I'm working full-time again. She says I've become rosier and fresher. I just have to make sure I keep up. I can do everything because I can concentrate on the essentials.

Do you still have time for your art?

I still manage one exhibition a year. Basically, I just watch TV and have a dog. And some art. If you want to find out more, you can see what I'm doing and what dates are available on my gallery website.

Don't you sometimes think about retiring for good?

That depends on how you describe retirement. If you like, I'm already in the middle of it, but you can also become professionally active again. Today I'm talking to the press. And when I go home, I know that I've bought lots of plants and will spend the whole day in the garden tomorrow digging them in. And the day after tomorrow I'll be working on scripts again. Some people have grandchildren to keep them busy. And my grandchild is my court show. It works as long as I enjoy it and as long as the viewer and I are on the same page. If the viewer or I no longer want to do it - then I'm gone.

Do you feel you have a responsibility to the viewers?

I take responsibility for my show. What I can offer is that people always take something away from my programs. Be it information, a feeling or - most importantly - the message that not everything is black and white. That there are developments, that you have to ask questions and weigh things up. Not always these quick conclusions of today.

More videos from this section