RTL debt advisor Peter Zwegat, known from the show "Raus aus den Schulden", has died.

RTL has announced that TV debt advisor Peter Zwegat is dead. He died unexpectedly on August 9 at the age of 74. The channel is honoring Zwegat with a change to the program.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Peter Zwegat, known as the TV debt advisor in the program "Raus aus den Schulden", is dead.

He died at the beginning of August at the age of 74.

This was confirmed by his former broadcaster RTL to the German Press Agency.

RTL is paying tribute to him with a program change in which selected episodes of "Raus aus den Schulden" will be shown.

Zwegat was appreciated for his warmth and his ability to help people in financial crises. Show more

He helped countless people out of financial crises: Peter Zwegat became Germany's best-known TV debt advisor thanks to the RTL show "Raus aus den Schulden". From 2007 to 2019, he helped people who had got into financial difficulties in around 140 episodes.

Now his unmistakable voice has been silenced forever, his former broadcaster RTL told the German Press Agency. According to the report, Zwegat was 74 years old. He is said to have died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on August 9, 2024.

RTL: "Peter Zwegat has (...) helped numerous people"

RTL is changing its programming in honor of the debt advisor legend, according to the channel's website. Selected episodes of "Raus aus den Schulden" will be shown, for example today on RTLUp at 8.15 p.m. on TV and on RTL+ and on Saturday on RTL from 1.05 p.m. on TV and on RTL+.

The broadcaster is in mourning. RTL Head of Entertainment Markus Küttner: "With his extraordinary commitment and warmth of heart, Peter Zwegat has helped numerous people to get their lives back on track. His ability to explain complex financial problems in an understandable way and offer solutions was impressive. We will remember him as a unique expert and a person who was always compassionate and understanding. Our thoughts are with Peter Zwegat's wife and friends."

In his private life, Zwegat was together with Liane Scholze. The two had been a couple since 2006 and tied the knot in Zanzibar in 2011.

