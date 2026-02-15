TV detectives Ferdinand Hofer (left) and Carlo Ljubek were almost taken away during a security check during a "Tatort" shoot. Picture: Keystone

The "Tatort" shoot at the Munich Security Conference was a challenge for the two TV commissioners Ferdinand Hofer and Carlo Ljubek. The two actors suddenly became suspects themselves.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Munich Security Conference at the posh Bayerischer Hof hotel was the backdrop for the filming of the "Tatort" episode "Der sichere Tod".

The new investigative duo Ferdinand Hofer as Kalli Hammermann and Carlo Ljubek as Nikola Buvak have to solve a tricky case involving a dead interpreter in the TV crime thriller.

But then things suddenly get serious: during a security check, the two actors are threatened with arrest. Show more

"During a spontaneous security check, we were about to be taken away because a Mr. Buvak and a Mr. Hammermann were of course not accredited as participants of the security conference," Ferdinand Hofer and Carlo Ljubek told the German news agency DPA.

The two TV detectives investigate in the crime series "Tatort" as Kalli Hammermann (Hofer) and Nikola Buvak (Ljubek).

Fortunately, the problem was quickly resolved, as the two actors were on an official assignment for Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) to film a new episode during the meeting of powerful people from all over the world.

"Such a gigantic backdrop with so many international celebrities would be unimaginable for a 'Tatort' under normal circumstances," Hofer and Ljubek agreed.

Mysterious death of an interpreter

But the shoot was also very unpredictable. "You never know what's going to happen next or which politician is going to walk past and "cheat" their way into the picture.

In the episode "Der sichere Tod" of the ARD crime series, the detectives have to solve the mysterious accidental death of an interpreter. It soon becomes clear: it was murder and the perpetrator is hanging around at the security conference.

But the investigation among hundreds of high-ranking guests from all over the world from politics and business is extremely complicated. This is due not least to the high security precautions, diplomatic immunities and highly secretive procedures.

Directed by Lancelot von Naso, the thriller also stars Roman Knizka, Sophie von Kessel and Swedish actor Björn Bengtsson ("The Lie").

According to BR, however, only a small team was present at the security conference, including the two detectives, for whom this is their second crime thriller together.

