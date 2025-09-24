The wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and the shaman Durek Verrett in August 2024 made headlines far beyond Norway. Image: Heiko Junge/NTB/dpa

The Netflix documentary "Rebel Royals" about Princess Märtha Louise and her husband has been criticized. Now Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has also spoken out - and has clear words.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the documentary "Rebel Royals" , the streaming service Netflix portrays the relationship between the Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise and her partner Durek Verrett.

Since the release of the one-and-a-half-hour documentary, there has been criticism from many quarters.

Now Crown Prince Haakon , Märtha Louise's brother, has also commented on the new film. At first, the 52-year-old is reserved, but then makes a clear statement. Show more

The new Netflix documentary "Rebel Royals", which takes a closer look at the love story of Märtha Louise of Norway and her husband, the shaman Durek Verrett, has been causing a stir since its release last week.

Now Crown Prince Haakon, Märtha Louise's brother, has also commented on the controversy. During a trip to Norway, the 52-year-old was questioned by journalists about the allegations that have arisen.

According to the Norwegian "Dana Press", the crown prince has already watched the documentary. "I would like to reserve judgment," says Haakon, initially diplomatically.

Documentary does not differentiate "clearly enough" according to Haakon

However, the heir to the Norwegian throne believes that "the film does not make a clear enough distinction between the activities of the royal family and the commercial activities of Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett".

He added: "We would like to see a clearer distinction."

Is there even a threat of conflict in the Norwegian royal family? According to palace insiders, some sequences had to be removed from the documentary before the release of "Rebel Royals - An Unlikely Love Story" at the express request of the royal family.

This is said to have included a scene during a party in which Crown Prince Haakon can be seen.

According to the contract, only moments with the Norwegian royal family to which the media had official access were allowed to be shown in the one-and-a-half-hour documentary.

Talks between the royal family and Märtha Louise

According to Haakon, talks are currently underway between the royal family, Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett: "The aim was for us to act properly and responsibly and to try to both listen and speak our minds," says the crown prince conciliatory.

Three years ago, Märtha Louise gave up her official duties for the palace in order to create more distance from the royal family. It was agreed at the time that neither she nor her future husband would be allowed to use the royal title in media productions or social media channels.

After criticism of "Rebel Royals" arose, the couple issued a statement. "We hold them (editor's note: the royal family) in the highest esteem, and it truly pains us if they have been harmed or hurt in any way by this process," explained Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett.

They added: "At the same time, we believe that everyone has the right to tell their own story - and that includes us."

More videos from the department