For the second part of the "Terra X" series, Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim visits the grave of actor Jan Fedder at the Ohlsdorf cemetery in Hamburg, among other places. ZDF/Maike Simon

From hospices to neuroscience: Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim approaches the dying process from different angles in "Terra X" - and asks the big question of what really happens at the end.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ZDF documentary "Terra X - Our Life", Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim explores the process of dying and meets experts who scientifically investigate near-death experiences.

Neurologist Jens Dreier describes "spreading depolarization", an electrical wave in the dying brain that may explain near-death experiences.

The science journalist also visits a hospice and a funeral parlor to gain personal insights into death. Show more

Everyone has to die one day. That cannot be changed. For this reason, wouldn't it be better to finally remove the taboo surrounding death?

In the second part of the "Terra X - Our Lives" series on ZDF, science journalist Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim wants to make a contribution to achieving just that.

Under the title "How we die", the 37-year-old wants to find out more about the processes that take place in the brain during our last moments of consciousness.

At the Charité hospital in Berlin, she met neurologist Professor Jens Dreier, who made an astonishing observation in the dying brains of stroke patients: "Spreading depolarization" describes a huge wave of depolarization in which the nerve cells discharge in a similar way to a short circuit. Could this be an explanation for the frequently described near-death experiences of revived people?

Dr. Charlotte Martial from the Coma Science Group in Liège has collected countless of these near-death reports from all over the world. In order to find out what people really experience during resuscitation, she has set up a special experiment at the University Hospital in Liège. She wants to find out what people actually perceive during cardiac arrest and resuscitation. The electrical activity in the patient's brain is also recorded there using an EEG.

Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim also wants to push her own boundaries: Among other things, the mother of two visits a hospice and a funeral home and sees a dead person for the first time in her life.

More videos from the department