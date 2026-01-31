Anna and Gerard Heiser had to abandon their African adventure. Instagram

Anna Heiser and her husband Gerald had actually turned their backs on Namibia. Now the "Bauer sucht Frau" couple are heading back to their old home for a trip - but the pain is still deep after their farm dream came to nothing, as Anna Heiser revealed on Instagram.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anna and Gerald Heiser had to give up their long-standing dream of owning their own farm in Namibia and moved to Poland in 2025.

Despite huge investments and hard work, the project failed, which left deep emotional scars on Anna.

Before a trip back to Namibia, the couple struggled with the question of whether they wanted to visit their former home. Show more

Last summer, Anna (35) and Gerald Heiser (40) left their home in Namibia to make a fresh start in Poland.

For the couple, this not only meant a completely new environment, but also that they had to bury their dream of owning their own farm for good. The "Bauer sucht Frau" couple had put years of work into Gerald's farm. But in the end it wasn't enough.

Now Anna and Gerald are returning to Namibia for a trip. However, according to the influencer, it is not yet clear whether they will pay a visit to their former home. After all, there are still many beautiful but also painful memories attached to the farm, as she makes clear in a new Instagram post.

Anna Heiser writes: "The closer we get to our trip to Namibia, the more often we review our life on the farm. Because we are faced with a decision, to drive past the farm or not."

She becomes noticeably emotional and continues: "There is anger in me. I'm angry at the farm. At the feeling that it has not allowed our efforts." She is aware that this may not be comprehensible to outsiders, but explains: "Feelings don't adhere to logic. They are just there."

She and her husband Gerald "fought until the last second". The farm was above all her husband's dream, but it "became my life over time", says Heiser. Today, the couple know that fate had planned a different path for them.

"We tried everything to save the farm"

And yet the past few years have left their mark. Anna Heiser shares a whole series of photos of their farm on Instagram and writes: "We tried everything to save the farm".

Among other things, they invested in an irrigation system, grew corn, peanuts and wheat, reduced costs, expanded hay fields and searched for water. "We worked wherever we could," Anna clarifies, but still knows: "And it still wasn't enough. Because you can't influence everything."

However, Anna Heiser does not want to chalk up the experience as a setback: Namibia was more of a transition for the family, to the path "that was intended for us".

Anna and Gerald Heiser met on the RTL show "Bauer sucht Frau" in 2017, when Anna visited the farmer in Namibia.

She gave up her life in Poland for love and moved to the farm in Namibia. Just one year later, they married in Poland and Namibia. In 2021 and 2022, their two children - son Leon and daughter Alina - made their family happiness complete. The two grew up on the farm in Namibia before the family decided to move to Gdansk in Poland in 2025.

