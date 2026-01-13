"Adieu home" 2026: The first episode There was no spark between Brigitte and Stefan on "Bauer, ledig, sucht" 2023. But a deep friendship developed. Now he has moved in with her in Suriname. Image: CH Media The self-sufficient farmer and the former caretaker want to run a cocoa plantation. After all, Swiss chocolate is known and loved all over the world. Image: CH Media Sandro from Graubünden wants to make it big in Berlin as a stand-up comedian. Image: CH Media In Berlin, he meets Swiss exile Jennifer Mulinde-Schmid. The Zurich native has lived in the German metropolis for over 20 years and is a successful restaurateur and entertainer. She wants to give Sandro a helping hand. Image: CH Media Sandro's nerves are on edge just before his first appearance in Berlin. Image: CH Media The performance is a success. But will it be enough for his big breakthrough? That remains to be seen in "Adieu Heimat". Image: CH Media Meanwhile, Farah continues to fight for the rescue and protection of animals on Mallorca. Her new project: She has bought a new finca and wants to house 270 animals there. The property needs to be made more animal-friendly, and she needs money for this. Image: CH Media There is still a lot to do at Finca Noah, as the TV program "Adieu Heimat" shows. Image: CH Media Farah launches a party to collect new donations. Image: CH Media Farah's fundraising party is a success. Image: CH Media "Adieu home" 2026: The first episode There was no spark between Brigitte and Stefan on "Bauer, ledig, sucht" 2023. But a deep friendship developed. Now he has moved in with her in Suriname. Image: CH Media The self-sufficient farmer and the former caretaker want to run a cocoa plantation. After all, Swiss chocolate is known and loved all over the world. Image: CH Media Sandro from Graubünden wants to make it big in Berlin as a stand-up comedian. Image: CH Media In Berlin, he meets Swiss exile Jennifer Mulinde-Schmid. The Zurich native has lived in the German metropolis for over 20 years and is a successful restaurateur and entertainer. She wants to give Sandro a helping hand. Image: CH Media Sandro's nerves are on edge just before his first appearance in Berlin. Image: CH Media The performance is a success. But will it be enough for his big breakthrough? That remains to be seen in "Adieu Heimat". Image: CH Media Meanwhile, Farah continues to fight for the rescue and protection of animals on Mallorca. Her new project: She has bought a new finca and wants to house 270 animals there. The property needs to be made more animal-friendly, and she needs money for this. Image: CH Media There is still a lot to do at Finca Noah, as the TV program "Adieu Heimat" shows. Image: CH Media Farah launches a party to collect new donations. Image: CH Media Farah's fundraising party is a success. Image: CH Media

A new start far away from Switzerland: while animal rights activist Farah fights for her finca on Mallorca, Stefan plans to start his own chocolate production in Suriname - and Sandro wants to take off as a comedian in Berlin.

Carlotta Henggeler

Swiss pensioner Stefan is venturing a new start in Suriname with his friend Brigitte. Together they want to set up a new cocoa plantation.

Comedian Sandro struggles with homesickness in Berlin, but receives support from a well-known Swiss expatriate.

Animal rights activist Farah faces financial challenges with her new finca in Mallorca.

Stefan (67) from Zurich signed up for "Bauer, single, sucht" in 2023 and sought his happy love with farmer Brigitte (63) in Suriname.

It wasn't enough for love - but in Suriname he met a like-minded person in Brigitte and built up a beautiful friendship with her.

Location of Suriname in South America. Google Earth

After the "Bauer, single, sucht" adventure, he initially commuted back and forth between Switzerland and the country on the north-east coast of South America. Now the former caretaker in a retirement home has given up his apartment in Switzerland and moved in with Brigitte - he is daring to make a fresh start in the jungle.

Stefan: "I stayed here because when I retired three years ago, I said I wanted to enjoy my second youth," he says about his emigration adventure.

Stefan and Brigitte have a big dream: a cocoa plantation on two hectares of land. Brigitte: "Swiss chocolate is very famous all over the world. Now I want to produce it in Suriname."

Will the two self-sufficient farmers succeed in realizing their plan? Will there soon be Swiss chocolate with cocoa beans from Suriname? We'll find out in the next episodes of "Adieu Heimat". After all, there are already 50 trees.

Grisons newcomer comedian gets Swiss help

Sandro from Graubünden wants to make it big as a stand-up comedian in Berlin. In the big German city, he suddenly feels homesick and self-doubt sets in.

In Berlin, he meets a well-known Swiss expatriate. In the restaurant "Black Heidi", he meets actress and restaurateur Jennifer Mulinde-Schmid. The Zurich native emigrated over 20 years ago - and successfully stayed.

She now wants to give comedy newcomer Sandro (32) a helping hand, coach and support him. "I'm very lucky to have met Jennifer and that she's helping me," says Sandro.

Things are about to get serious for Sandro. His first appearance as a stand-up comedian is imminent and his nerves are on edge.

The man from Graubünden makes his first appearance and wins over the audience. His neighbors are also there and have nothing but praise for Sandro. Their only wish: more Swiss words in the gags.

Animal rights activist Farah has stress with the finca

The well-known TV emigrant Farah is having stress on Mallorca. She has bought a new location with her Animal Police Association. The new property is to provide a new home for 270 animals.

There is still a lot of work to be done on the estate to ensure that they are all well looked after. Will the dedicated animal rights activist manage to raise the necessary funds? The move alone will cost 30,000 francs. And the renovations are also costly and time-consuming.

But Farah is not one to hang her head. She organizes a fundraising party.

Will she raise enough money? An animal welfare company unexpectedly announces a large donation and the party also raises quite a lot.

The 56-year-old from Zurich with a big heart for animals is gobsmacked and is delighted to be able to get started on the new finca.

Is her lifelong dream now a reality? "Adieu Heimat" accompanies the Zurich native in her tireless work.

