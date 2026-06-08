"Goodbye Germany!" emigrant René has lost everything. VOX

His dream of a life on Gran Canaria is in danger of falling apart: In "Goodbye Deutschland", René Stachorski talks about the separation from his wife Sarah and the question of whether emigrating was the wrong decision.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Goodbye Deutschland" actor René Stachorski is experiencing a serious crisis after emigrating to Gran Canaria: his wife Sarah has left him.

Sarah justifies the separation with constant conflicts and a lack of closeness. She felt constricted in the relationship and moved out to protect the family.

René now has doubts about emigrating and sees this as the start of many problems. He calls the development a downhill slide for their relationship, finances and everyday life. Show more

"Everything is falling apart," complained "Goodbye Germany" emigrant René Stachorski (49) in the latest episode of the VOX docusoap. "You can see it's crumbling." He had just found out that stepdaughter Stella (15) wanted to move back to Germany to live with her grandma. She simply hadn't settled in on Gran Canaria and missed her friends at home ...

Stella (left) tells mom Sarah that she wants to move back to Germany. Vox

Shortly before, René's wife Sarah (38) had already packed her bags after twelve years together and ten years of marriage. She explained that it was solely to protect her children - she still had son Joel (10) with René. The arguments had become more and more out of hand and she had ended up feeling "like she was in prison". To save everyone in the family from trauma, "someone has to go. And if I don't do it, no one else will."

"Financial disaster"

Just as she had always been the one to take matters into her own hands in the relationship, including the marriage proposal. She would still have liked to have received another proposal from René, simply as a symbolic gesture or some other form of proof of affection.

Instead, René seemed "simply indifferent" to her, even now after the break-up. Now she "wanted to find herself first" and therefore moved out of the family home, even though her rent meant an additional 700 euros a month for the already financially strapped family. Financially, the separation was "a disaster", René admitted.

That's not the only reason he would have liked to fight on, even though he could see the problems: "We are emotional people. But we can't convey these emotions. Neither she nor I can. That's because of her childhood and that's because of my childhood." His mother was an alcoholic, her father an alcoholic. Both needed the love of the other, but found it difficult to show it in return.

"The descent began with the emigration"

Basically, neither of them seemed to really want the separation, but neither seemed to really be able to be with each other. Was the move to Gran Canaria to blame in the end? The island that Sarah had loved so much as a child?

She didn't think so. René, however, "the thought went through my head that I should never have emigrated." Because: "Emigration started the downhill slide. In every respect - in terms of relationships, in terms of business, in ... oh, everything. Debts and drama, and everything got much worse." But in the end, he also saw: "Everyone wants to be happy." Time will tell whether that would work out better separately or together.

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