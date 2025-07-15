TV emigrants have bad luck in Zanzibar Paulo and Angela stick together even in difficult times. Image: Vox New villa, new happiness? Angela hopes for an upswing. Image: Vox Maiden voyage: The scaffolding of the party boat is ready! Image: Vox TV emigrants have bad luck in Zanzibar Paulo and Angela stick together even in difficult times. Image: Vox New villa, new happiness? Angela hopes for an upswing. Image: Vox Maiden voyage: The scaffolding of the party boat is ready! Image: Vox

Almost 10,000 francs sunk, no bar allowed on the boat: for a TV emigrant couple, a new start on Zanzibar is a test of nerves - and a financial fiasco.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The TV expat couple Angie and Paulo wanted to launch a party boat on Zanzibar, but lost 10,000 euros, the equivalent of 9300 francs, due to the lack of a liquor license.

Despite earlier promises, the bar license was denied, rendering the business model useless.

After the failure, they invested the rest of their inheritance in a new villa, but are still hoping for a successful restart. Show more

Seven years ago, Angela "Angie" Wolf (47) from Munich fell head over heels in love with the Tanzanian Maasai Paulo Moleli Mianga (31) on Zanzibar and moved to the island for him.

They married just one year later and are still happy together - despite gloomy prophecies. The couple run a lodge together - Angela financed the construction of the bungalows from her mother's inheritance.

However, bookings have been rather poor recently. Not least because the former backpacker's paradise was attracting more and more discerning guests, for whom the huts were perhaps too basic.

Due to heavy rainfall, mold had also formed in the oldest of the bungalows! This one was named "Baba", as her own dad Peter had been the first to stay here. He had also decided to emigrate to his daughter in Zanzibar in 2020, but had died two days before his departure at the age of just 70.

"Goodbye Germany" couple make a new plan: a party boat!

The decision to tear down the bungalow built from simple natural materials and build a new, more modern and larger one was correspondingly emotional. And they also wanted another source of income: Angie and Paulo wanted to build a party boat and run a bar on it. After all, there were hardly any attractions of this kind in their area.

They hoped to attract guests from a huge luxury hotel complex that was currently under construction. After consulting an engineering firm, they bought the necessary materials - two tons for around 10,000 euros from Angela's dwindling inheritance ...

However, the problem with the authorities remained. Even Paulo, who comes from the Tanzanian mainland, is considered a foreigner and, according to his own statements, has a harder time than a Zanzibari when it comes to permits, for example. However, Angie says she was reassured by the Marine Office: they should build the boat first, then the licenses would be taken care of.

Angie Wolf has "reached the limit"

After more than a year of work, the substructure of the boat was finally finished, Angela and Paulo tried again to get the license, but suddenly nothing went as easily as they had first been promised. "I think it was the completely wrong decision to tackle this floating boat," explained the trained hairdresser, visibly distraught. There are "so many things here that are so completely exhausting". She had "reached the limit".

After a seemingly endless marathon with the authorities, Angie was finally told that starting the business was "no problem". She only had to change "one thing": she was only allowed to run a restaurant on the boat, but not a bar. In other words, no alcohol could be served, as it would be too dangerous on the water.

The office won't budge - a bad investment of 10,000 euros

Not an option for Angie: "Nobody goes on a floating boat for a bag of potato chips. There's supposed to be a DJ on it and parties!" She joked ironically: "Hey, there's a special today, there's orange juice!" The whole thing was "total nonsense", said the Munich native. "It's like saying: there's only non-alcoholic drinks at the Oktoberfest." One last attempt - but the authorities were not swayed. The party boat venture had failed, 10,000 euros spent for nothing.

At least Angie and Paulo were able to install some leftover materials in the new, modern, small "Baba" villa, in which they also invested the last of Angela's inheritance, around 18,000 euros. We can only hope that the investment has paid off - but an optimist like Angie doesn't let things get her down that easily.

More videos from the department