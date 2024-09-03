An emotional moment on "Höhle der Löwen": German sports reporter Werner Hansch admits to his gambling addiction - and moves the investors. The 85-year-old wants to help addicts with his start-up.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Werner Hansch revealed on "Höhle der Löwen" that his gambling addiction cost him 600,000 euros and his house.

With "Zockerhelden", he wants to help people in financial need through gambling.

Carsten Maschmeyer and Dagmar Wöhrl offered 125,000 euros for 15 percent of the start-up. Show more

Werner Hansch (85) is at the limit on "Höhle der Löwen". During his pitch with business partner Marc Ellerbrock (54), the former sports reporter talks about his gambling addiction - and what it cost him.

"All in all, I gambled away around 600,000 euros. My house was gone, my love was gone, my accounts were gone. In the end, everything was gone," confesses Hansch.

With his start-up "Zockerhelden", he now wants to help people who have got themselves into financial difficulties through gambling. As Hansch himself was a gambling addict, his pitch reaches investors on an emotional level. Especially when the reporter talks about his losses.

"Most moving moment since the first season"

The lions see two positive points in Hansch and Ellerbrock's pitch: helping people in need and the potential to build a profitable company.

"Zockerhelden" takes a close look at gambling portals that may not have had a valid license for the betting or casino business. In this way, the platform can offer support to injured parties. Hansch himself lost his money on legal bets, wagering it on horse races, which are permitted in Germany.

Lioness Judith Williams described the pitch as the "most moving moment since the first season". Carsten Maschmeyer even talked about his addiction to pills, saying he was now "addicted to deals". He and Dagmar Wöhrl offered 125,000 euros for a 15 percent stake in "Zockerhelden". Werner Hansch on his deal: "Now that's the sense I missed back then."

More from the Entertainment segment