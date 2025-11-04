Michael Schanze, former presenter of the TV quiz show "1, 2 or 3", has declared war on the kilos with a weight loss injection. Picture: imago/Future Image

In July 2024, entertainer Michael Schanze's long-term partner died. Since then, the German TV star has embarked on a radical weight loss regimen - but it hasn't only had positive effects.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The use of the slimming injection Tirzepatid from the Mounjaro company has had both positive and negative effects on German TV presenter Michael Schanze.

On the positive side, the 78-year-old was able to reduce his weight by more than 90 kilograms thanks to the injection.

On the negative side, the passionate amateur chef has lost his sense of taste as a result. Show more

TV legend Michael Schanze won the hearts of children in the 1970s with the TV quiz show "1, 2 or 3".

At the end of 2019, Schanze jumped off the cliff of death. The German TV presenter suddenly started coughing up blood. The diagnosis: a bilateral pulmonary embolism. The entertainer spent a total of six months in hospital.

On July 29, 2024, a family stroke of fate turned the life of the now 78-year-old upside down once again. His partner Uschi Köhl died unexpectedly from a brain haemorrhage.

The death of his long-time partner was a wake-up call

For Michael Schanze, however, the death of his long-time girlfriend was also a wake-up call. The TV personality had been struggling with health problems for years and weighed almost 200 kilograms in January 2023.

He has now declared war on these kilos. In today's "Bild", Schanze explains how he managed to slim down from 195 to 102 kilograms.

This corresponds to 93 kilograms on the one hand and a reduction in his body mass index (BMI) from 59.5 to 31.1 on the other, meaning that Michael Schanze is now at the lowest level of obesity.

How did Michael Schanze achieve this? With a weight loss injection.

The TV presenter had his doctor prescribe him the drug Tirzepatid from Mounjaro. He started with the highest dosage of 15 milligrams, for which he had to pay almost 500 euros a month.

Michael Schanze pays "high price"

The slimmed-down Michael Schanze is delighted with the result. "But the price I paid for it is too high," the presenter reveals in Bild.

The problem: the passionate amateur chef has lost his sense of taste. "In the past few years, the injection had no side effects for me. Now I not only can't taste anything. I have a real aversion to carbohydrates."

This is one of the reasons why Michael Schanze has been reducing the dosage of the injection for some time. Since then, he has had a little more appetite again. "I was at least able to eat a few potatoes again recently. I'm now forcing myself to eat properly," Schanze told Bild.

However, the entertainer is still hardly able to do any sport due to persistent back problems. Nevertheless, he is already very close to his next big goal of breaking the 100 kilogram mark.

