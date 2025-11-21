TV presenter Palina Rojinski talks about violence in a previous relationship for the first time. IMAGO/SEPA.Media

She was barely 20 and isolated herself. On the international "Orange Day", presenter Palina Rojinski speaks publicly for the first time about her own experiences of violence in a previous relationship.

No time? blue News summarizes for you TV presenter Palina Rojinski makes public that she was the victim of physical and psychological violence by her partner at a young age.

She describes the consequences such as social isolation and shame, but emphasizes her personal development and does not see herself as a victim.

Rojinski calls on her followers to seek help and refers them to support services such as the police, women's shelters and specialist anti-violence centers. Show more

Orange Day on November 25 is intended to draw attention to violence against women and girls. To mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, TV presenter Palina Rojinski has now also made an important appeal to her followers. The 40-year-old got unusually personal.

"I don't think I've ever said this publicly before - but I myself experienced violence from my partner when I was young," writes Rojinski in a long Instagram post. She said she "felt like she was in a spin cycle" and blamed herself. "I suffered from physical and psychological violence," the TV star makes clear. "And I was embarrassed. I thought there was something wrong with me and I needed to 'behave better'."

As is so often the case, the violent relationship also led to social isolation in Rojinski's case. "Because I had lots of bruises and visible marks from time to time, I hardly ever went out," reveals the former VIVA presenter. "I stopped contacting my large circle of friends and pretty much disappeared."

"Extremely difficult and dangerous time"

With the help of her friends, she finally made it through this "extremely difficult and dangerous time" in her life. Today, Rojinski is grateful for the experience, "because I didn't see myself as a victim and still don't - I got to know myself at the core".

The actress ("Traumfrauen", "Willkommen bei den Hartmanns") warns: "Violence against women and girls has no social boundaries." She wants to encourage those affected among her more than three million followers to "change something about your situation". Rojinski continued: "You don't have to put up with it and you can get help. Either from the police or the various women's support services. Friends and family are also a great help in such cases."

She wants to "raise awareness and create courage", she adds in a video.

