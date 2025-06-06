TV presenter Mike Jerrick has skin spots on his arm examined on his morning show. The dermatologist's diagnosis is unexpected. Bild: Instagram/Mike Jerrick

Presenter Mike Jerrick (74) devotes his morning show to the topic of skin care. An invited dermatologist examines spots on the talk show host's arm - and makes a shocking diagnosis.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you US presenter Mike Jerrick has a patch of skin examined during a live TV show.

A dermatologist diagnoses skin cancer.

The procedure to remove the cancerous spot is already scheduled for today, June 6. Show more

For American TV presenter Mike Jerrick, his own show "Good Morning Philadelphia" ended with a shock diagnosis.

Jerrick welcomed dermatologist Dr. Joanna Walker from the Tara Miller Melanoma Center at the University of Pennsylvania as a studio guest. Together with the specialist, he actually just wanted to chat about the right approach to skin care in front of an audience of millions.

On this occasion, the popular talk show host showed a patch of spots on his right elbow. "I've got a big freckle here," says Jerrick.

The dermatologist took a close look at the tissue changes with a special magnifying glass and determined: "This is a basal cell carcinoma." Basal cell carcinomas are colloquially known as white skin cancer. According to the specialist, the area of skin shows the typical characteristics of this type of cancer.

"I would never have really thought that"

The dermatologist explains that this type of skin cancer grows very slowly and does not usually spread to other parts of the body. In addition, this type of cancer is "very treatable", she reassures the presenter. Nevertheless, it is important to remove the affected area to prevent further growth.

Following the talk show, Mike Jerrick told "Fox News Digital" in an interview that he had asked Dr. Walker to bring a microscope before the show. The examination was therefore planned. "But I never really thought it could be skin cancer," said the presenter. Jerrick reprimands himself for his carelessness: "I should have done it a long time ago."

The procedure to remove the cancerous spot is already scheduled for today, Friday (June 6). Many viewers have since thanked Jerrick for raising the issue on the show, reports theNew York Post. The presenter advises anyone who notices similar skin changes to have them checked.