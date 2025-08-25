TV presenter Lola Weippert has come through her hospital stay well. "I'm back after a three-week forced break and thank you for thinking of me," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I was in hospital with meningitis, because meningitis can be life-threatening," Weippert continued.
In the post, Weippert impressively described how dangerous the disease can be: Her doctor had told her that a patient of his had been diagnosed with meningitis at 11am.
Two hours later, he was dead. "Accordingly, I had to put the brakes on and cancel everything," Weippert wrote.