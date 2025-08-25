  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Emotional statement TV presenter star suffers from insidious meningitis

dpa

25.8.2025 - 19:21

Weippert had to go to hospital because of meningitis. (archive picture)
Weippert had to go to hospital because of meningitis. (archive picture)
dpa

Lola Weippert was hospitalized with meningitis during her summer vacations. Now, in her own words, the presenter is ready to get going again.

DPA

25.08.2025, 19:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • TV presenter Lola Weippert had to spend several weeks in hospital due to a dangerous case of meningitis.
  • In an Instagram post, she described the serious course of the illness and emphasized the danger of the disease with a drastic example from her doctor.
  • Weippert is now fully recovered and ready to get back to her daily routine.
Show more

TV presenter Lola Weippert has come through her hospital stay well. "I'm back after a three-week forced break and thank you for thinking of me," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I was in hospital with meningitis, because meningitis can be life-threatening," Weippert continued.

In the post, Weippert impressively described how dangerous the disease can be: Her doctor had told her that a patient of his had been diagnosed with meningitis at 11am.

Two hours later, he was dead. "Accordingly, I had to put the brakes on and cancel everything," Weippert wrote.

Weippert also thanked the hospital staff. "I took enough time to fully recover and now I feel ready to start again with you," she also wrote.

Weippert reported back from hospital two weeks ago

The presenter came out of the emergency two weeks ago: "Had imagined my summer vacation a little differently." The presenter did not give any details about the background in her first post.

Weippert hosted the RTL reality show "Temptation Island" for several years and is to present a new dating format entitled "FBoy Island" for the streaming service Prime Video.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Baby happiness for pop star. Helene Fischer has become a mom for the second time

Baby happiness for pop starHelene Fischer has become a mom for the second time

"Loss was a shock"Princess Charlène wants to teach children to swim - for a sad reason

Music. Mobile concert hall for Lucerne Festival is inflated

MusicMobile concert hall for Lucerne Festival is inflated