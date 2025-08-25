Weippert had to go to hospital because of meningitis. (archive picture) dpa

Lola Weippert was hospitalized with meningitis during her summer vacations. Now, in her own words, the presenter is ready to get going again.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you TV presenter Lola Weippert had to spend several weeks in hospital due to a dangerous case of meningitis.

In an Instagram post, she described the serious course of the illness and emphasized the danger of the disease with a drastic example from her doctor.

Weippert is now fully recovered and ready to get back to her daily routine. Show more

TV presenter Lola Weippert has come through her hospital stay well. "I'm back after a three-week forced break and thank you for thinking of me," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I was in hospital with meningitis, because meningitis can be life-threatening," Weippert continued.

In the post, Weippert impressively described how dangerous the disease can be: Her doctor had told her that a patient of his had been diagnosed with meningitis at 11am.

Two hours later, he was dead. "Accordingly, I had to put the brakes on and cancel everything," Weippert wrote.

Weippert also thanked the hospital staff. "I took enough time to fully recover and now I feel ready to start again with you," she also wrote.

Weippert reported back from hospital two weeks ago

The presenter came out of the emergency two weeks ago: "Had imagined my summer vacation a little differently." The presenter did not give any details about the background in her first post.

Weippert hosted the RTL reality show "Temptation Island" for several years and is to present a new dating format entitled "FBoy Island" for the streaming service Prime Video.

More videos from the department