Former wrestling queen Sonia Kälin has been a referee on "Donnschtig-Jass" since July 2019. The Schwyz native is the first female referee on the popular TV show. IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Sonia Kälin, known as a referee on the show "Donnschtig-Jass", has decided not to have any more children. The physical challenges of her pregnancies and births have contributed to this decision.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Donnschtig-Jass" referee Sonia Kälin has ended her family planning after declaring on Instagram that she does not want a third child - she had originally wanted five children.

Health complications during both births strongly influenced her decision.

Courage to be honest: the former wrestling queen made her rectus diastasis public - and encouraged many women. Show more

"Donnschtig-Jass" TV referee and entrepreneur Sonia Kälin (40) recently revealed on Instagram that her family planning is complete.

In a question-and-answer session on social media, the four-time wrestling queen and entrepreneur explained that she does not want a third child. Sonia Kälin had originally wanted five children, but her experiences with her previous pregnancies have changed her mind, reports the magazine "Schweizer Illustrierte".

Her first daughter Lena was born after a long marathon labor, and the birth did not go as she had hoped. Sonia Kälin had difficulties breastfeeding and realized as early as 2022 that two children were enough for her. In October of the same year, she announced her pregnancy with her second daughter Noemi, which was also characterized by challenges.

During her second pregnancy, Sonia Kälin experienced diffuse discomfort and unexpected bleeding, which she discussed on Instagram. After an examination, she was able to breathe a sigh of relief as the baby was well. Nevertheless, she had to take it easy and refrain from physical exertion.

Sonia Kälin had difficult births

Noemi was finally born in April 2023, but this birth did not go as planned either. A planned caesarean section was necessary as the labor was unsuccessful. It turned out that the old scar was already torn, which could have been life-threatening.

Sonia Kälin emphasizes that the pregnancies and births were marked by anxiety and physical limitations. She suffers from rectus diastasis, a gap between the abdominal muscles, and is looking for alternative treatment methods. Despite the challenges, she decided against surgery and noticed a slight improvement in her condition.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI*.

More videos from this section