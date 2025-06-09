Even after six years, Andrea Kiewel still doesn't like to think back to a certain appearance on "Fernsehgarten". A reconciliation with the guest is out of the question.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Six years after Luke Mockridge's scandalous appearance on "ZDF-Fernsehgarten", Andrea Kiewel is still angry and refuses a reconciliation.

Mockridge's appearance in 2019 was considered inappropriate and provocative and was presumably used to promote his own show.

While ZDF is now working with the comedian again, Kiewel maintains her critical stance and refers to "Karma". Show more

In August 2019, Luke Mockridge caused a stir with a memorable appearance on "ZDF-Fernsehgarten". His performance, which was characterized by flat jokes and provocative gestures, left a lasting impression on the TV audience and presenter Andrea Kiewel.

Reactions ranged from bewilderment to embarrassment, but there was no enthusiasm. Kiewel, known for her quick wit and good humor, was visibly perplexed and finally cut the show short. Her verdict: "What Luke Mockridge did there could hardly be surpassed in terms of uncollegiality."

Unchanged attitude

Even almost six years later, Kiewel has not forgotten the incident. In an interview with the magazine "Frau im Spiegel", she emphasizes that her opinion remains unchanged. "I still don't know exactly how hard I pressed my fingernails into my thumbs to keep from freaking out with indignation," she recalls.

There has not been a personal conversation with Mockridge since. "It's all been said and done and it's still karma, baby!" she adds.

Background to the performance

The background to the controversial performance soon became clear: in September 2019, Mockridge launched his own show "Luke! Die Greatnightshow" on Sat.1 and used the "Fernsehgarten" appearance as promotion.

In a later interview with Sat.1, Mockridge expressed his surprise at the reactions: "In retrospect, I was really surprised at how important it was that I was talking to a banana on the phone live on TV. And no matter how absurd my performance came across at the time - what was then made of it was even more absurd and childish. At a moment like that, you ask yourself: 'Don't we have any bigger problems?

ZDF is conciliatory

While Andrea Kiewel has not yet got over the incident, ZDF is more conciliatory. Mockridge was given the opportunity to appear in one of the channel's cult formats, which suggests that the channel has put the scandal behind it.

