He was incredibly lucky: Nev Schulman broke his neck in an accident with a truck a few weeks ago. The "Catfish" host was on his bike on his way to pick up his son from school. Instagram/nevschulman

MTV star Nev Schulman is lucky to be alive. At the beginning of August, he suffered a serious cycling accident and broke his neck. On Instagram, he talks about the horror memory and expresses his gratitude.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a serious bike accident at the beginning of August, Nev Schulman shows his gratitude in a health update.

The "Catfish" star addresses his fans in a video on Instagram: "Appreciate what you have, because you could lose it any second."

On the way to his son's school, the 39-year-old hit the sidewalk so hard with his bike that he broke his neck.

Schulman is not paralyzed, he will make a full recovery. Show more

Nev Schulman (39) is grateful. Thankful that he survived the bike accident he suffered at the beginning of August. Because as the "Catfish" star says in a video interview with US celebrity portal TMZ, he was incredibly lucky, as the hospital staff also found: "All the doctors and nurses (...) were so surprised that I was able to move and sit up. (...) They said it was unusual to see a patient walking after such a spinal injury."

Schulman will not soon forget August 5. The "Catfish" host is grateful two weeks after the horror accident. In a video on Instagram, he gives an update on his condition, fighting back tears.

"Above all, I wanted to say thank you. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses, thank you to my family and friends, thank you for the amazing support, thank you to all of you - the support and love I've received online has been incredible," says the MTV star.

He recorded the video on a walk through the neighborhood. He has never felt so tired after a ten-minute walk.

The 39-year-old addresses his fans: "Appreciate what you have, because you could lose it any second."

Nev Schulman: "I was alone at the accident. Me and the truck"

Schulman was on his bike to pick up his son from school when he collided with a truck on the way there. In an Instagram post, he wrote about the accident: "In a way, I'm actually glad I didn't get there. I was alone in the accident. Me and the truck. And then, I guess, the sidewalk."

The presenter fell so hard onto the sidewalk that he broke two vertebrae in his neck. As he writes, he is not paralyzed. Initially, his hands were a "question mark", but the human body is simply "incredible".

He can now walk again and stands upright. He already showed in his first post that he is recovering well. When his daughter Cleo James and two sons, Beau Bobby Bruce and Cy Monroe, came to visit him in hospital, they cautiously asked if they could hug their dad. Schulman puts his arms around them with relief.

At the time of the accident, the "Catfish" star was wearing a helmet, which fortunately protected his head from injury, Schulman told TMZ.

Fans send wishes for recovery

Schulman has received countless get-well wishes from his fans on Instagram. They are relieved that the MTV host is feeling better again. "Keep fighting!" and "Here's to a speedy recovery!", they wrote in the comments column.

One user shares: "Nev, I'm so glad you're doing well and from experience I can tell you that the road to recovery isn't easy, so take it one day at a time and at your pace, but never give up."

More videos from the department