Presenter Diana Schell. IMAGO/Photopress Müller

No guests, no big celebration - but a clear sign: German presenter Diana Schell has secretly married her partner. The age difference is attracting a lot of attention.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Presenter Diana Schell has secretly married her partner Alen, 27 years her junior, in a civil ceremony.

The ceremony deliberately took place on a small scale without family and friends.

Schell speaks openly about the age difference and describes her husband as a "perfect gentleman". Show more

A wedding without an audience: German presenter Diana Schell said "I do" to her long-term partner - in a very intimate setting. As the magazine "Bunte" reports, the wedding ceremony took place at the registry office, with only a registrar and a photographer present.

For Schell, this form of wedding was a conscious decision. She wanted to share the moment exclusively with her partner, without any expectations or external influences. She describes the ceremony as "pure love".

In addition to the unusually private wedding, the age difference in particular attracted a lot of attention. There are 27 years between Schell and her partner Alen.

The presenter is open about this. In interviews, she discusses the difference herself and comments on it with a wink. "I'm three years older than his mother," she says.

They met during the pandemic

The relationship began during the coronavirus period. Despite limited contact, they met at the radio station where they both worked. Alen later made contact via social media.

The initial exchange developed first into a meeting, then into a permanent relationship. The two have now been a couple for around five years.

"The perfect gentleman"

Schell only has positive things to say about her husband. She describes him as attentive, humorous and responsible.

Above all, she appreciates that he makes her laugh and gives her support in everyday life. For her, he is a "perfect gentleman".

The wedding was therefore less of a social event and more of a personal commitment. A moment that the couple deliberately wanted to keep to themselves.