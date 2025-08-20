ProSieben chief reporter Charlotte Potts has made her cancer public on Instagram. Picture: IMAGO/APress

TV presenter Charlotte Potts, who is in front of the camera at ProSieben, has been diagnosed with cancer. "The shock was huge," writes the 39-year-old on her Instagram account.

No time? blue News summarizes for you She normally reports on politics on TV, but now Charlotte Potts has revealed in private that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Diagnosis: breast cancer. And suddenly life is upside down," writes the 39-year-old on Instagram.

Potts has been working as a journalist for 15 years, including presenting the ZDF "Morgenmagazin" and reporting on politics in Berlin as chief reporter for the ProSieben TV channel for three years. Show more

"Diagnosis: breast cancer. And suddenly life is upside down," writes Charlotte Potts on Instagram.

The ProSieben chief reporter for politics posted pictures of herself undergoing treatment for her illness. The former ZDF "Morgenmagazin" presenter also gave an insight into her emotional life.

"Of course, you always hope that it's something else, something harmless. Something that will go away with antibiotics." Potts would "never have expected" to develop breast cancer: "Especially as I only went for a well-child check-up three months ago (like so many women I meet now undergoing treatment)."

The 39-year-old continues: "In the first few days, I asked myself: Why me? My doctor's answer: Every 7th woman will develop it in the course of her life. So why not me?"

Nevertheless, "the shock was huge", even though the treatment started so quickly "that there was hardly any time to think about it".

Potts: "I'd rather report on politics now"

Charlotte Potts reports: "I was already on a drip. Carboplatin has been running through my veins every week for two weeks now - sounds nice, but it's hard stuff and is supposed to make me healthy again. The road ahead is long.

She wants to share her experience with her followers - also because the journalist is "firmly convinced" that "many things become easier when you share them". The German TV star clarifies: "I'd rather be reporting on politics right now - but that will have to wait a while."

Charlotte Potts wants "positive vibes" from her followers. She gets this from her TV colleagues, among others

"You are one of the greatest, strongest, bravest, most resilient and fiercest women I have ever met in my life," says ProSieben presenter Angela van Brakel. Jule Gölsdorf also writes: "You get all the positive vibes there can be in this world."

