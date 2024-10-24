Sabrina Mockenhaupt (43) was a successful long-distance runner and took part in the RTL show "Let's Dance". Now she is also trying her hand at entrepreneurship. But the dream of running her own fashion label turned into a nightmare.
Mockenhaupt lost 80,000 euros and, by her own admission, fell into a deep hole.
"The only thing I can do now is sell it for a good cause," she says. Her sportswear company "Qolibry" was not up to today's economic standards. She had her clothes made in Turkey. They had several defects, including a lack of breathability. The former professional athlete lost 80,000 euros.
Turning misfortune into happiness
Mockenhaupt says that her clothes were piled up in a warehouse in Frankfurt and nobody bought them.
"I was speechless at first, then logged off Instagram for two months and was really sick at first. Really sick," she tells RTL.
Now she wants to turn her misfortune into happiness by selling the clothes at a discount for a good cause. Half of the proceeds will go to a charitable organization. "I'm positive, crazy and positively naive," she comments on her miss.