Sabrina Mockenhaupt was a long-distance runner and celebrated various successes. Then came "Let's Dance" and her own company. She has now failed with the latter. IMAGO/HOFER

Sabrina Mockenhaupt has torn a big hole in her wallet with her company: Her sportswear was of inadequate quality. Now she wants to make the best of it.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sabrina Mockenhaupt lost 80,000 euros through her failed fashion label "Qolibry", which failed due to production defects and a lack of demand.

Her sportswear company had quality problems, such as a lack of breathability, and remained unsold in a warehouse.

Now she wants to sell the remaining stock at a discount for charity, with half of the proceeds being donated. Show more

Sabrina Mockenhaupt (43) was a successful long-distance runner and took part in the RTL show "Let's Dance". Now she is also trying her hand at entrepreneurship. But the dream of running her own fashion label turned into a nightmare.

Mockenhaupt lost 80,000 euros and, by her own admission, fell into a deep hole.

"The only thing I can do now is sell it for a good cause," she says. Her sportswear company "Qolibry" was not up to today's economic standards. She had her clothes made in Turkey. They had several defects, including a lack of breathability. The former professional athlete lost 80,000 euros.

Turning misfortune into happiness

Mockenhaupt says that her clothes were piled up in a warehouse in Frankfurt and nobody bought them.

"I was speechless at first, then logged off Instagram for two months and was really sick at first. Really sick," she tells RTL.

Now she wants to turn her misfortune into happiness by selling the clothes at a discount for a good cause. Half of the proceeds will go to a charitable organization. "I'm positive, crazy and positively naive," she comments on her miss.

More from the entertainment section