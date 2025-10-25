Lockhart played in numerous productions into old age. (archive picture) dpa

For many years, June Lockhart played the mother of little Timmy in the TV series "Lassie". The US actress also made a name for herself in a space series. Now she has died at the age of 100.

The US actress June Lockhart, known from the TV series "Lassie" and "Lost Between Stranger Worlds", has died. She died at the age of 100 at her home in Santa Monica, California, her voiceover team announced. Television viewers know Lockhart primarily through the hit series "Lassie", in which she played the gentle mother Ruth Martin of little Timmy (Jon Provost) in over 200 episodes from 1958. From the mid-1960s, she had a leading role in the science fiction series "Lost Among Alien Worlds" as the mother of a family on a space mission.

Supporting roles in Hollywood films

Lockhart was born in New York in 1925 to the actor couple Gene and Kathleen Lockhart. As a teenager, she appeared alongside her parents in the film "A Christmas Carol" (1938). This was followed in the 1940s by supporting roles in Hollywood films with stars such as Bette Davis, Ingrid Bergman, Judy Garland and Gregory Peck. She was awarded a Tony for her Broadway debut in "For Love or Money" (1947).

Lockhart continued to act in numerous productions into old age, including guest roles in series such as "General Hospital", "A Strong Family" and "Beverly Hills, 90210".