RTL presenter Katja Burkard and media manager Hans Mahr tied the knot in a small chapel in Styria at the end of August. The wedding in the closest family circle was romantic, but almost failed due to forgotten rings.

RTL presenter Katja Burkard (60) and media manager Hans Mahr (76) got married after 28 years of dating. The wedding ceremony took place at the end of August in a small chapel in Pogusch, Austria - in a very private setting, attended only by the couple's closest relatives.

The couple's two daughters, Marie-Therese (24) and Katharina (18), as well as Hans Mahr's sons, Alexander (33) and Christof (29), were not only witnesses to the marriage, but also actively involved in the ceremony. They gave the speeches - and after a small incident, they also had the rings in their luggage.

The wedding almost fell through because of this detail: on the way to the airport, the family realized that the rings had been forgotten at home in Cologne. Burkard tells RTL: "Oh God, just like in those funny wedding movies, but everything always turns out well in the end. It was very moving when we both said YES."

Burkard and Mahr have been a couple for almost three decades. However, they had repeatedly postponed the step into marriage. Katja Burkard explains: "First we said when the first child started school. Then when the second child started school. Then when the first child starts driving school, when the second child starts driving school. That's the case now! And because nothing else can keep us apart, we've now got married!"

Private festivities

Hans Mahr proposed to his partner back in April during a vacation in the Maldives. Burkard describes the time leading up to the wedding with a smile: "Personally, I thought I was a very cool bride, but my children thought I already had Bridezilla traits," the presenter continues.

The celebration itself was deliberately kept small. Burkard emphasizes: "We didn't want a big fuss, we just wanted to get married very privately with our children in a place that means a lot to us. The Himmelreich Chapel on the Pogusch in Styria. We have already had our two daughters baptized there."

The musical highlight was a song by Austrian singer-songwriter Reinhard Fendrich, which is particularly close to the couple's hearts. For Burkard, it was the emotional conclusion to a very personal ceremony.