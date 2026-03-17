Entertainer Michael Schanze is looking for a new home because his current place is to be demolished. Picture: Horst Ossinger/dpa

Because the Munich house he lives in is to be demolished, Michael Schanze needs a new place to stay. The housing market is tight - even moving into a retirement home would be "an option" for the 79-year-old.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michael Schanze will soon have to leave his long-time home in Munich.

The reason: the building is to be demolished.

The 79-year-old entertainer is therefore currently looking for a new place to live. Show more

Michael Schanze is currently having to cope with a cut in his life. As the German TV star explains in an interview with the magazine "Freizeit Spass", he has to "move because I've been given notice to quit".

The reason: the Munich apartment building in which the 79-year-old lives is to be demolished.

He had been "very privileged" to "live there" in around 200 square meters. As this is coming to an end, the entertainer has to find new accommodation.

Michael Schanze is confronted with a particularly competitive housing market. Even in Munich, which is already expensive, rents have risen in recent years.

Michael Schanze has a plan B in mind

With an average price of 24.84 euros (the equivalent of 27.50 francs) per square meter, the Bavarian capital is actually the most expensive place to live in Germany - and by some distance. Frankfurt am Main follows in second place with 20.93 euros per square meter.

Michael Schanze therefore already has a plan B in mind. Moving into a retirement home is "definitely an option", the 79-year-old revealed in an interview with the magazine "Freizeit Spass".

The German entertainer is best known as the presenter of TV shows such as "1, 2 or 3" and "Kinderquatsch mit Michael". Schanze has also enjoyed success as a pop singer ("Ich hab dich lieb"). Most recently, he appeared on the stage of the Bonn Theater opera house in 2019 in a production of the musical "Kiss Me, Kate".

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