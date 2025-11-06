Michael Schanze, former host of the TV quiz show "1, 2 or 3", has declared war on the kilos with a weight loss injection (archive photo from 2023) Image: Felix Hörhager/dpa

TV legend Michael Schanze weighed almost 200 kilograms in the meantime. The reason for this extreme weight gain? A skiing accident in the Austrian Alps 21 years ago.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The use of a weight loss injection has had both positive and negative effects on German TV presenter Michael Schanze

On the positive side, the 78-year-old was able to reduce his weight by almost 100 kilograms thanks to the injection.

On the negative side, the passionate amateur chef has lost his sense of taste as a result.

The question remains: what triggered the extreme weight gain? Show more

TV legend and composer Michael Schanze lost a lot of weight thanks to the use of a slimming injection.

In "Bild", the 78-year-old spoke about how he was able to reduce his weight from 198 kilograms to 125 kilograms over the past two years.

According to his own statements, the German entertainer is about to reach his personal goal: Schanze wants to break the 100 kilogram mark.

What triggered the weight gain?

The question remains: How did this enormous weight gain come about in the first place?

Michael Schanze remembers an event 21 years ago. The TV personality was on vacation in Neukirchen am Wildkogel in the Kitzbühel Alps at the time.

"I had rented a hut with my girlfriend at the time and wanted to try out a new, shorter ski," Schanze tells Bild.

But then he lost his balance on the piste and fell backwards onto a lower forest path. "From there, I slid another 25 meters down a slope."

A skiing accident with serious consequences

The fall had serious consequences: Due to the serious injuries to his spine and the fracture of the twelfth thoracic vertebra, Michael Schanze had to wear a corset for six months.

He also received a knee prosthesis and was forbidden to do sport. Michael Schanze in "Bild": "Unfortunately, less exercise meant more and more belly for me. From then on, my weight went up by leaps and bounds because I simply couldn't move like I used to."

The slimmed-down Schanze is thrilled that he has lost so many kilos in the last two years. But the price he has paid for this is high.

Schanze has lost his sense of taste

The problem: the passionate amateur chef has lost his sense of taste. "In previous years, the injection had no side effects for me. Now I not only can't taste anything. I have a real aversion to carbohydrates."

This is one of the reasons why Michael Schanze has recently reduced the dosage of the injection. Since then, he has had a little more appetite again.

However, the entertainer is still hardly able to do any sport due to persistent back problems. Nevertheless, he is getting closer and closer to his big goal of breaking the 100-kilo mark.

