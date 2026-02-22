"Under Different Circumstances" star Natalia Wörner celebrates TV anniversary Actress Natalia Wörner usually plays strong female characters - currently for the 25th time in the ZDF series "Unter anderen Umständen". Image: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz The three from the fjord: Alwa Sörensen (Lisa Werlinder, left), Jana Winter (Natalia Wörner) and Mathias Hamm (Ralph Herforth) investigate in "Under Different Circumstances". Image: ZDF / Georges Pauly "As an actress, I always ask myself how much I can push away or allow. It's exciting when you do both: if you go all in, it becomes slightly kitschy, if you push it away completely, it quickly seems emotionally split," says Natalia Wörner. Photo from the Berlinale 2025. Image: Getty Images Natalia Wörner has been on the hunt for criminals as uncompromising detective Jana Winter in "Under Different Circumstances" for 20 years. Image: ZDF / Manju Sawhney A team for 20 years, both in front of and behind the camera: Natalia Wörner and (film) son Jacob-Lee Seeliger. Image: ZDF / Manju Sawhney Natalia Wörner's real-life pregnancy was integrated into the script for the first episode of "Under Different Circumstances" and gave the crime series its name. To this day, her son Jacob is also involved in the movie. Image: ZDF / Marion von der Mehden "Under Different Circumstances" star Natalia Wörner celebrates TV anniversary Actress Natalia Wörner usually plays strong female characters - currently for the 25th time in the ZDF series "Unter anderen Umständen". Image: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz The three from the fjord: Alwa Sörensen (Lisa Werlinder, left), Jana Winter (Natalia Wörner) and Mathias Hamm (Ralph Herforth) investigate in "Under Different Circumstances". Image: ZDF / Georges Pauly "As an actress, I always ask myself how much I can push away or allow. It's exciting when you do both: if you go all in, it becomes slightly kitschy, if you push it away completely, it quickly seems emotionally split," says Natalia Wörner. Photo from the Berlinale 2025. Image: Getty Images Natalia Wörner has been on the hunt for criminals as uncompromising detective Jana Winter in "Under Different Circumstances" for 20 years. Image: ZDF / Manju Sawhney A team for 20 years, both in front of and behind the camera: Natalia Wörner and (film) son Jacob-Lee Seeliger. Image: ZDF / Manju Sawhney Natalia Wörner's real-life pregnancy was integrated into the script for the first episode of "Under Different Circumstances" and gave the crime series its name. To this day, her son Jacob is also involved in the movie. Image: ZDF / Marion von der Mehden

In the anniversary film of "Under Different Circumstances", fiction meets reality: while her character has to let her son move away, Natalia Wörner's own son has just moved out. In an interview, the German actress talks about the pain of saying goodbye, artistic attitude and political responsibility.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the anniversary film of "Under Different Circumstances", Natalia Wörner experiences the departure of her film son parallel to the real departure of her own son and describes the farewell as a painful but also turning point.

In addition to her long-standing acting career, the 58-year-old is also heavily involved in social projects.

In the interview, Wörner makes it clear what reforms she would like to see in politics. Show more

When talking to Natalia Wörner, you quickly get the impression that you are meeting a woman who is just as committed and fearless as the characters she plays. Lawyer Annabelle Martinelli, for example, "The Diplomat" Karla Lorenz and, of course, Inspector Jana Winter in "Under Different Circumstances". Natalia Wörner narrates in a friendly manner, with great inner calm and depth, and she is full of passion for what drives her.

There is, of course, her son Jacob, who has played her movie son Leo since 2006 and with whom she has a close bond.

But her activist commitments are also hugely important to the 58-year-old actress. Whether for the tsunami victims, her own campaign against domestic violence #sicherheim or as patron of Kindernothilfe: Natalia Wörner is there where help is needed and does her utmost to help those in need, especially women and children. She was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit for this in 2016. Almost incidentally, the Stuttgart-born author has had an impressive career: In addition to countless crime thrillers, it also includes comedies such as "Kückückskind" and the corona drama "Die Welt steht still". The moving new film "Das Mädchen ohne Namen" (Monday, February 23, 8.15 pm, ZDF) from the popular series "Unter anderen Umständen" is the anniversary episode: for the 25th time and for 20 years, Natalia Wörner has played detective Jana Winter.

In an interview, Natalia Wörner talks about her career and her new phase of life without her son Jacob, who has moved out.

The big theme of the new "Under Different Circumstances" film is the departure of your character's son, Inspector Jana Winter. You share this experience with her: Your son Jacob recently moved to Hamburg to study. How do you feel about that now?

It's both. On the one hand, it's horrible because a phase of life is over, someone is fledging and saying goodbye for good in their previous form. On the other hand, it's nice to see that you've done everything right and that a young person is starting out in life, finding their way and everything that goes with it. That also makes a mother's heart happy. Of course I miss him a lot and we talk about it. I'm completely transparent with him because I don't want to give him the feeling that he can't move freely, on the contrary. I'm happy for him about his move into independence. All mothers and fathers who have experienced this know exactly what I'm talking about. That's just the contradiction you have to endure.

At some point, you can only hope that you've got them on the right track ...

Full! And if they're sitting at home doing nonsense or playing around or not knowing what to do with their lives, that's not the better alternative. You're a bit shaken because this parting goes so deep. If you only have one child, it's certainly different, a really tough cut.

In "The Girl with No Name", the victim's grandmother dances to Tony Sheridan. What would you dance to?

Natalia Wörner: (laughs) I would dance to Aretha Franklin, "You make me feel Like a Natural Woman".

What was it like for you to shoot the scene in which your son, who is also your biological son, loads up his van and moves out?

In moments like that, which are so close, I try to find a mixture between allowing the feeling and holding a space for it, and then perhaps it becomes palpable for everyone. After all, life dictates part of our story, and that's exactly when Jacob moved out in real life. The constellation is a bit crazy for us, because sometimes life picks up the movie or vice versa. The great thing about my job is that you can fully experience and feel something like that and touch a lot of people because they know exactly what it's like. It's often the case in life that you don't dare to fully show your feelings. As a performer, I always ask myself how much I can push away or allow. It's exciting when you do both: if you give yourself over completely, it becomes slightly kitschy, if you push it away completely, it quickly seems emotionally split.

Wörner experienced the tsunami in Thailand in 2004

Would you have liked to see your son continue as an actor?

He is not. As a mother, I am completely free to watch him. He plays with us and has already had other offers. He doesn't want to do that at all. He's going into a completely different world and doing his thing, and I'm happy about that. For actors whose parents are perhaps also well-known actors, it's sometimes twice and three times as difficult to assert themselves creatively and not just ride on a ticket with a name. But whatever he decides, I would always support him. He's doing super well, but I don't think he'll reinvent himself as an actor in three years.

As a mother-son team, will you still remain in "Under Different Circumstances", even if he goes in a different direction?

Absolutely, he's still involved and he wants to stay that way. There will be another movie this year where he'll be playing a really big role for the first time. It was a very tough role for him, for which he also had to prepare extremely well, because Jacob is the main suspect in his role as Leo. The film is coming out in the fall and has turned out sensational! We have a little surprise bomb in store for the anniversary year 2026.

Your commitment to Kindernothilfe went hand in hand with the birth of your son. How did that come about?

It goes back even further: I experienced the tsunami in 2004 and founded the Tsunami Direkthilfe e.V. association with fellow campaigners. We did a lot back then, generated donations and set up projects in various Asian countries. That was a very intensive task for me. At some point, we closed the association again and donated the rest of the money to the Red Cross. Through this work, many NGOs approached me and asked me to join them and act as an ambassador. Kindernothilfe was one of them. And since it's a German organization that works worldwide, I really like the people and I was pregnant at the time, it was a very successful mix of content, people and form for me. It still makes sense to me, and I still travel with Kindernothilfe today. It has become a long tradition in my life for which I am very grateful.

Making convictions tangible as an actress

You are committed to helping women in need, and your roles also reflect this time and again, for example when you play the "diplomat" or the lawyer Martinelli. Do you choose these roles specifically because you want to convey a message, or are you cast in them because you have been given the "strong woman" label by the media?

These are mixed forms. On the one hand, the roles seek me out, on the other hand, it was my express wish to play a lawyer who specializes in sexual criminal law. It was important for me to open up a field of content that we haven't yet covered in this way. But this commitment to women is also differentiated. In the last case, "Maria is afraid", as lawyer Martinelli I represent a woman whose credibility I also have to question. It's not a simple form of solidarity or loyalty in the classic sense, it's always a struggle for the hidden truth. That is my concern.

To what extent are you involved in the development of the characters?

Of course I'm in discussions with the editors, writers and producers, so it turns out that these characters not only have strength, but also an inner morality and a set of values. In Berlin, there is the wonderful lawyer Christina Clemm as a role model, who is incredibly committed to precisely this topic and has thus already become a small icon. I wouldn't value my profession so much if I didn't have the opportunity to play roles that really mean something to me.

So in your role as an artist, you see yourself primarily as an activist, both behind and in front of the camera?

Absolutely, and that is a gift. It is wanted and necessary. I think we all have the opportunity to bring our own attitude to our professions, if we find it convincing. The world is moving in a very difficult wobbly contact with reality and what we want. All the more reason to hope for people who can use the means of their profession to live this. Of course I want to make the most of my opportunities to make my convictions tangible. And that is well received, which is the beauty of it. It is noticed and usually appreciated or criticized, fine with me. Everything else is boring.

Committed to women's rights

When will you take the step into politics?

I get asked that all the time. As an actress, I'm much freer than if I were to join a political party and have my mouth cuffed in a parliamentary group. Would I pursue a political career today if I were very young? I don't know, I find it difficult. I believe that as an artist you can be at least as political and even much freer in how you position yourself politically. I feel like a very political person. I want for nothing, and when I look at what politicians have to struggle with and how they have to behave, I have much more freedom to express myself.

If you had the power to make decisions in your home country, Germany, what would be the first thing you would want to achieve?

That's a great question, and the list is long (laughs). Of course, it starts with a certain discussion about Germany as a country of immigration. We don't have a differentiated enough discussion to do justice to reality, in every form. I would be very committed to the care and welfare of older people. I am affected by this myself. It's a hole we're slipping into, one that was foreseeable. It's a disaster and I think older people really aren't being treated well in this country. The same goes for the younger generation, who aren't being picked up at all, who feel like they've just been squeezed through coronavirus. Then conscription? Yes, no, maybe. You won't get a pension anyway. The young and the elderly are disadvantaged, not seen, not heard in a way that I find highly dangerous. An omission in places and in dimensions that are hardly forgivable.

What do you see in terms of support for women?

As far as women's rights are concerned: of course this back and forth with the Violence Assistance Act, this underfunding of women's shelters, of people, of equipment in the respective institutions. That is also a disaster. We have ratified an Istanbul Convention that is not being adhered to. The underfunding of women's protection is one of the biggest slaps in the face that a country as rich as Germany continues to hand out every day. And we hear these slaps in the face, we as activists who deal with this issue on a daily basis. It's a disaster, and that's probably the very first thing I would change. No woman who needs help should have to wait three months - that's untenable.

