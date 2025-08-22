The presenter and singer Stefan Mross 2022 in the ARD hit show "Immer wieder sonntags". Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Following the death of his mother, Stefan Mross has canceled his hosting of "Immer wieder sonntags". His ex-wife Stefanie Hertel will stand in for him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the death of his mother, Stefan Mross has canceled the presentation of the ARD show "Immer wieder sonntags" at short notice.

At his request, his ex-wife Stefanie Hertel will take over as presenter, supported by pop singer Uta Bresan.

The show will be broadcast live on Sunday and is the penultimate episode of the current season. Show more

Presenter Stefan Mross (49) is currently going through a difficult time. He has therefore canceled the next episode of his TV show "Immer wieder sonntags" at short notice. The reason? Mross is mourning the death of his mother Stefanie, who passed away at the age of 85. She passed away in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, as "Bild" first reported.

Mross has therefore decided to cancel his presentation of the ARD program "Immer wieder sonntags" this weekend.

Südwestrundfunk (SWR), which is responsible for the program, confirmed this decision to the German Press Agency. According to SWR, Mross would like to spend the difficult hours with his family.

Stefanie Hertel takes over as presenter

A familiar face will take over as host of the ZDF show. It is his ex-wife Stefanie Hertel (46).

The two were a couple for 17 years and married for five years before divorcing in 2012. SWR announced that Hertel is taking over as presenter at Mross' express request, which is seen as a sign of cohesion in difficult times.

In addition to Hertel, pop singer Uta Bresan (60) will also step in as presenter. The ARD show, which has been hosted by Mross since 2005, will be broadcast live on Sunday from 10 am to 12 noon and is the penultimate show of the current season.

More videos from the department